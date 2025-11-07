SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Silent Gains
Radoslaw Maciej Macek

Silent Gains

Radoslaw Maciej Macek
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
41 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 289%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 513
Transacciones Rentables:
1 190 (78.65%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
323 (21.35%)
Mejor transacción:
1 415.74 EUR
Peor transacción:
-218.52 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
11 661.22 EUR (126 505 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 675.81 EUR (63 842 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
42 (192.11 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 415.74 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
98.19%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.36%
Último trade:
30 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
16.03
Transacciones Largas:
1 062 (70.19%)
Transacciones Cortas:
451 (29.81%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.49
Beneficio Esperado:
4.62 EUR
Beneficio medio:
9.80 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-14.48 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-99.83 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-432.80 EUR (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.38%
Pronóstico anual:
41.06%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.09 EUR
Máxima:
435.64 EUR (5.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.05% (434.35 EUR)
De fondos:
29.52% (2 228.71 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1510
GBPAUD 2
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 8K
GBPAUD -2
EURUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 63K
GBPAUD -19
EURUSD -73
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 415.74 EUR
Peor transacción: -219 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +192.11 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -99.83 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Instructions for Signal Subscribers

Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:

1. Minimum Deposit

  • The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.

  • In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.

2. Required Leverage

  • The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.

3. Technical Requirements

  • A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.

  • This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.

4. Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.03 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 22:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Silent Gains
40 USD al mes
289%
0
0
USD
7.5K
EUR
41
98%
1 513
78%
98%
2.49
4.62
EUR
30%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.