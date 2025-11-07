SignaleKategorien
Radoslaw Maciej Macek

Silent Gains

Radoslaw Maciej Macek
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
41 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 289%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 513
Gewinntrades:
1 190 (78.65%)
Verlusttrades:
323 (21.35%)
Bester Trade:
1 415.74 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-218.52 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
11 661.22 EUR (126 505 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 675.81 EUR (63 842 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
42 (192.11 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 415.74 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
98.19%
Max deposit load:
3.36%
Letzter Trade:
33 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
16.03
Long-Positionen:
1 062 (70.19%)
Short-Positionen:
451 (29.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.62 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.80 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-14.48 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-99.83 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-432.80 EUR (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.38%
Jahresprognose:
41.06%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.09 EUR
Maximaler:
435.64 EUR (5.36%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.05% (434.35 EUR)
Kapital:
29.52% (2 228.71 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1510
GBPAUD 2
EURUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 8K
GBPAUD -2
EURUSD -6
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 63K
GBPAUD -19
EURUSD -73
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 415.74 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -219 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +192.11 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -99.83 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Instructions for Signal Subscribers

Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:

1. Minimum Deposit

  • The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.

  • In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.

2. Required Leverage

  • The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.

3. Technical Requirements

  • A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.

  • This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.

4. Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.03 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 22:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
