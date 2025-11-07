- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1510
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8K
|GBPAUD
|-2
|EURUSD
|-6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|63K
|GBPAUD
|-19
|EURUSD
|-73
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.00 × 1
Instructions for Signal Subscribers
Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:
1. Minimum Deposit
-
The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.
-
In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.
2. Required Leverage
-
The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.
-
If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.
3. Technical Requirements
-
A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.
-
This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.
4. Contact
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.
