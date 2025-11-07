- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 513
盈利交易:
1 190 (78.65%)
亏损交易:
323 (21.35%)
最好交易:
1 415.74 EUR
最差交易:
-218.52 EUR
毛利:
11 661.22 EUR (126 505 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 675.81 EUR (63 842 pips)
最大连续赢利:
42 (192.11 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1 415.74 EUR (1)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
98.19%
最大入金加载:
3.36%
最近交易:
29 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
16.03
长期交易:
1 062 (70.19%)
短期交易:
451 (29.81%)
利润因子:
2.49
预期回报:
4.62 EUR
平均利润:
9.80 EUR
平均损失:
-14.48 EUR
最大连续失误:
7 (-99.83 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-432.80 EUR (6)
每月增长:
3.38%
年度预测:
41.06%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.09 EUR
最大值:
435.64 EUR (5.36%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.05% (434.35 EUR)
净值:
29.52% (2 228.71 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1510
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|8K
|GBPAUD
|-2
|EURUSD
|-6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|63K
|GBPAUD
|-19
|EURUSD
|-73
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +1 415.74 EUR
最差交易: -219 EUR
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +192.11 EUR
最大连续亏损: -99.83 EUR
Instructions for Signal Subscribers
Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:
1. Minimum Deposit
-
The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.
-
In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.
2. Required Leverage
-
The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.
-
If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.
3. Technical Requirements
-
A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.
-
This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.
4. Contact
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月40 USD
289%
0
0
USD
USD
7.5K
EUR
EUR
41
98%
1 513
78%
98%
2.49
4.62
EUR
EUR
30%
1:500