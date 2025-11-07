СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Silent Gains
Radoslaw Maciej Macek

Silent Gains

Radoslaw Maciej Macek
0 отзывов
Надежность
41 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 40 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 289%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 513
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 190 (78.65%)
Убыточных трейдов:
323 (21.35%)
Лучший трейд:
1 415.74 EUR
Худший трейд:
-218.52 EUR
Общая прибыль:
11 661.22 EUR (126 505 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 675.81 EUR (63 842 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
42 (192.11 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 415.74 EUR (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
98.19%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.36%
Последний трейд:
29 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
0
Ср. время удержания:
14 часов
Фактор восстановления:
16.03
Длинных трейдов:
1 062 (70.19%)
Коротких трейдов:
451 (29.81%)
Профит фактор:
2.49
Мат. ожидание:
4.62 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
9.80 EUR
Средний убыток:
-14.48 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-99.83 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-432.80 EUR (6)
Прирост в месяц:
3.38%
Годовой прогноз:
41.06%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.09 EUR
Максимальная:
435.64 EUR (5.36%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.05% (434.35 EUR)
По эквити:
29.33% (2 214.53 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1510
GBPAUD 2
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD 8K
GBPAUD -2
EURUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD 63K
GBPAUD -19
EURUSD -73
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 415.74 EUR
Худший трейд: -219 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +192.11 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -99.83 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Instructions for Signal Subscribers

Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:

1. Minimum Deposit

  • The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.

  • In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.

2. Required Leverage

  • The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.

3. Technical Requirements

  • A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.

  • This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.

4. Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.03 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 22:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
