シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Silent Gains
Radoslaw Maciej Macek

Silent Gains

Radoslaw Maciej Macek
レビュー0件
信頼性
41週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 289%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 513
利益トレード:
1 190 (78.65%)
損失トレード:
323 (21.35%)
ベストトレード:
1 415.74 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-218.52 EUR
総利益:
11 661.22 EUR (126 505 pips)
総損失:
-4 675.81 EUR (63 842 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
42 (192.11 EUR)
最大連続利益:
1 415.74 EUR (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
98.19%
最大入金額:
3.36%
最近のトレード:
32 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
14 時間
リカバリーファクター:
16.03
長いトレード:
1 062 (70.19%)
短いトレード:
451 (29.81%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.49
期待されたペイオフ:
4.62 EUR
平均利益:
9.80 EUR
平均損失:
-14.48 EUR
最大連続の負け:
7 (-99.83 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-432.80 EUR (6)
月間成長:
3.38%
年間予想:
41.06%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.09 EUR
最大の:
435.64 EUR (5.36%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.05% (434.35 EUR)
エクイティによる:
29.52% (2 228.71 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1510
GBPAUD 2
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD 8K
GBPAUD -2
EURUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD 63K
GBPAUD -19
EURUSD -73
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 415.74 EUR
最悪のトレード: -219 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +192.11 EUR
最大連続損失: -99.83 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Instructions for Signal Subscribers

Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:

1. Minimum Deposit

  • The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.

  • In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.

2. Required Leverage

  • The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.

3. Technical Requirements

  • A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.

  • This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.

4. Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.


レビューなし
2025.12.03 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 22:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
