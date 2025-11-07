Instructions for Signal Subscribers

Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:

1. Minimum Deposit

The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR .

In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.

2. Required Leverage

The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage .

If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.

3. Technical Requirements

A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.

This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.

4. Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.



