SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MR JON 88
Gusti Muhammad Sahibul Wahyu

MR JON 88

Gusti Muhammad Sahibul Wahyu
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 128%
Oval-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
95 (77.23%)
Loss Trades:
28 (22.76%)
Best trade:
1 362.10 USD
Worst trade:
-1 535.80 USD
Gross Profit:
7 831.40 USD (79 477 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 113.07 USD (48 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (679.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 507.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
43.41%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
64 (52.03%)
Short Trades:
59 (47.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
22.10 USD
Average Profit:
82.44 USD
Average Loss:
-182.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-213.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 690.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 690.00 USD (27.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.50% (1 690.00 USD)
By Equity:
78.20% (2 432.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.Lcm 79
USOIL.Lcm 14
GBPJPY.Lcm 14
EURJPY.Lcm 5
EURUSD.Lcm 5
USDJPY.Lcm 4
GBPUSD.Lcm 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.Lcm 2.2K
USOIL.Lcm 350
GBPJPY.Lcm 173
EURJPY.Lcm -119
EURUSD.Lcm 0
USDJPY.Lcm 52
GBPUSD.Lcm 17
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.Lcm 25K
USOIL.Lcm 3.8K
GBPJPY.Lcm 2.6K
EURJPY.Lcm -683
EURUSD.Lcm 157
USDJPY.Lcm 490
GBPUSD.Lcm 141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 362.10 USD
Worst trade: -1 536 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +679.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -213.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Oval-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I, Jon Trader, am an individual trader, who focuses on building a trading portfolio for consistent equity growth every month.
No reviews
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 04:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.11 17:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.11 17:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 16:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.11 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.10 18:43
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 13:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 05:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register