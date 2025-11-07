SignalsSections
Quoc Viet Do

SMART EA V4 MT4

Quoc Viet Do
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 307%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16 238
Profit Trades:
8 118 (49.99%)
Loss Trades:
8 120 (50.01%)
Best trade:
11 072.96 USD
Worst trade:
-9 845.43 USD
Gross Profit:
483 396.07 USD (7 849 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-424 482.02 USD (8 508 942 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (846.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 169.43 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.70%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
283
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.61
Long Trades:
7 978 (49.13%)
Short Trades:
8 260 (50.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
3.63 USD
Average Profit:
59.55 USD
Average Loss:
-52.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 897.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 222.19 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.21%
Annual Forecast:
233.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22 555.71 USD (30.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.05% (22 222.66 USD)
By Equity:
25.54% (13 182.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 16238
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 59K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P -657K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11 072.96 USD
Worst trade: -9 845 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +846.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 897.30 USD

No reviews
2025.11.07 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
SMART EA V4 MT4
30 USD per month
307%
0
0
USD
60K
USD
33
99%
16 238
49%
100%
1.13
3.63
USD
40%
1:500
