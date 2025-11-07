SignalsSections
Quoc Viet Do

EA BTC PRO MT4

Quoc Viet Do
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 279%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 025
Profit Trades:
742 (72.39%)
Loss Trades:
283 (27.61%)
Best trade:
1 485.28 USD
Worst trade:
-327.69 USD
Gross Profit:
40 519.40 USD (36 426 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 598.49 USD (19 821 481 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (1 215.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 731.66 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
17.13%
Max deposit load:
2.02%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
18.99
Long Trades:
523 (51.02%)
Short Trades:
502 (48.98%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
27.24 USD
Average Profit:
54.61 USD
Average Loss:
-44.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 470.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 470.54 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.69 USD
Maximal:
1 470.54 USD (8.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.68% (1 470.54 USD)
By Equity:
6.43% (2 123.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1025
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 28K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 17M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 485.28 USD
Worst trade: -328 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 215.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 470.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.79 × 191
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.