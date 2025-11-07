- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 025
Profit Trades:
742 (72.39%)
Loss Trades:
283 (27.61%)
Best trade:
1 485.28 USD
Worst trade:
-327.69 USD
Gross Profit:
40 519.40 USD (36 426 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 598.49 USD (19 821 481 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (1 215.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 731.66 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
17.13%
Max deposit load:
2.02%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
18.99
Long Trades:
523 (51.02%)
Short Trades:
502 (48.98%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
27.24 USD
Average Profit:
54.61 USD
Average Loss:
-44.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 470.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 470.54 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.69 USD
Maximal:
1 470.54 USD (8.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.68% (1 470.54 USD)
By Equity:
6.43% (2 123.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1025
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|28K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|17M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 485.28 USD
Worst trade: -328 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 215.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 470.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
