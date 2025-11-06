SignalsSections
Semiu Kilaso

Connect ai

Semiu Kilaso
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -31%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 199
Profit Trades:
787 (65.63%)
Loss Trades:
412 (34.36%)
Best trade:
17.40 USD
Worst trade:
-48.07 USD
Gross Profit:
647.39 USD (39 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-800.44 USD (50 137 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (23.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
30.38%
Max deposit load:
117.35%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
264
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.48
Long Trades:
591 (49.29%)
Short Trades:
608 (50.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.13 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-1.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-5.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-228.50 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
84.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
318.93 USD
Maximal:
318.93 USD (63.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.66% (318.93 USD)
By Equity:
16.54% (37.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 489
XAUUSD 389
AUDUSD 112
USDCAD 89
USDCHF 58
GBPUSD 48
EURCAD 6
EURGBP 4
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 132
XAUUSD -320
AUDUSD 67
USDCAD -11
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 1
EURCAD -10
EURGBP 9
USDJPY -17
GBPJPY -5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
XAUUSD -25K
AUDUSD 2.3K
USDCAD 423
USDCHF 513
GBPUSD -74
EURCAD -1K
EURGBP 182
USDJPY -1.3K
GBPJPY -780
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.40 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.26 × 92
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.82 × 116
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.90 × 31
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
vps17
No reviews
2025.12.30 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 10:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 22:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 23:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 20:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 20:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.09 23:35
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 23:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.