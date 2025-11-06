- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 199
Profit Trades:
787 (65.63%)
Loss Trades:
412 (34.36%)
Best trade:
17.40 USD
Worst trade:
-48.07 USD
Gross Profit:
647.39 USD (39 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-800.44 USD (50 137 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (23.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
30.38%
Max deposit load:
117.35%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
264
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.48
Long Trades:
591 (49.29%)
Short Trades:
608 (50.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.13 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-1.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-5.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-228.50 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
84.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
318.93 USD
Maximal:
318.93 USD (63.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.66% (318.93 USD)
By Equity:
16.54% (37.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|489
|XAUUSD
|389
|AUDUSD
|112
|USDCAD
|89
|USDCHF
|58
|GBPUSD
|48
|EURCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|132
|XAUUSD
|-320
|AUDUSD
|67
|USDCAD
|-11
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|-10
|EURGBP
|9
|USDJPY
|-17
|GBPJPY
|-5
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|XAUUSD
|-25K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|USDCAD
|423
|USDCHF
|513
|GBPUSD
|-74
|EURCAD
|-1K
|EURGBP
|182
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|GBPJPY
|-780
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.40 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.07 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 602
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.26 × 92
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.82 × 116
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|2.90 × 31
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|3.43 × 154
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|15.93 × 387
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|20.50 × 2
vps17
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-31%
0
0
USD
USD
348
USD
USD
11
99%
1 199
65%
30%
0.80
-0.13
USD
USD
64%
1:100