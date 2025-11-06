SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFFJ99
Anggun Budianto

AFFJ99

Anggun Budianto
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
Oval-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
109 (44.48%)
Loss Trades:
136 (55.51%)
Best trade:
51.84 USD
Worst trade:
-53.34 USD
Gross Profit:
4 398.59 USD (439 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 385.39 USD (438 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (689.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
689.31 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
90.30%
Max deposit load:
3.55%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
176 (71.84%)
Short Trades:
69 (28.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
40.35 USD
Average Loss:
-32.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-780.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-780.41 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-9.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
726.78 USD
Maximal:
1 576.90 USD (47.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.78% (1 576.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.97% (115.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.FIX 245
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.FIX 13
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.FIX 1.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.84 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +689.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -780.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Oval-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

We provide a guarantee of comfort for investors, with investment growth at an average of 5%-10% per month.
No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 18:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 16:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 17:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 03:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 04:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 04:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
