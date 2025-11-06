- Growth
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
109 (44.48%)
Loss Trades:
136 (55.51%)
Best trade:
51.84 USD
Worst trade:
-53.34 USD
Gross Profit:
4 398.59 USD (439 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 385.39 USD (438 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (689.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
689.31 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
90.30%
Max deposit load:
3.55%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
176 (71.84%)
Short Trades:
69 (28.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
40.35 USD
Average Loss:
-32.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-780.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-780.41 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-9.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
726.78 USD
Maximal:
1 576.90 USD (47.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.78% (1 576.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.97% (115.81 USD)
|XAUUSD.FIX
|245
|XAUUSD.FIX
|13
|XAUUSD.FIX
|1.3K
Best trade: +51.84 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +689.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -780.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Oval-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
We provide a guarantee of comfort for investors, with investment growth at an average of 5%-10% per month.
No reviews
