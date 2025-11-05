SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Garangan XM
Heru Budiman Sutanto St

Garangan XM

Heru Budiman Sutanto St
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 124%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
113 (66.86%)
Loss Trades:
56 (33.14%)
Best trade:
243.36 USD
Worst trade:
-71.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 809.39 USD (105 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 069.41 USD (55 133 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (53.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
358.38 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
0.52%
Max deposit load:
21.09%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.81
Long Trades:
74 (43.79%)
Short Trades:
95 (56.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.63
Expected Payoff:
10.30 USD
Average Profit:
24.86 USD
Average Loss:
-19.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-182.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.43 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.72%
Annual Forecast:
105.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.68 USD
Maximal:
197.47 USD (6.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.60% (197.47 USD)
By Equity:
9.08% (187.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 144
USDJPY 22
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 1.7K
USDJPY 36
BTCUSD 15
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 18K
USDJPY 1.1K
BTCUSD 31K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +243.36 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -182.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 24
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.27 × 15
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
1.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real
3.50 × 4
No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 02:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 06:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
