- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
567
Profit Trades:
385 (67.90%)
Loss Trades:
182 (32.10%)
Best trade:
30.00 USD
Worst trade:
-25.90 USD
Gross Profit:
765.84 USD (38 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-754.82 USD (46 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (48.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.60 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
32.19%
Max deposit load:
30.67%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
147 (25.93%)
Short Trades:
420 (74.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-103.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.12 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161.25 USD
Maximal:
185.22 USD (18.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.09% (185.22 USD)
By Equity:
18.96% (98.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|361
|EURUSD
|162
|GBPUSD
|30
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|AUDUSD
|2
|DE40
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-88
|EURUSD
|198
|GBPUSD
|-81
|NZDCAD
|-9
|AUDCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|DE40
|-8
|AUDNZD
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.4K
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|NZDCAD
|-1.1K
|AUDCAD
|40
|AUDUSD
|-12
|DE40
|-727
|AUDNZD
|-5
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.00 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.48 × 302
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.64 × 152
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.68 × 151
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.73 × 866
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.74 × 1506
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.81 × 26
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.82 × 2325
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.90 × 39
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.14 × 1178
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
611
USD
USD
8
99%
567
67%
32%
1.01
0.02
USD
USD
19%
1:500