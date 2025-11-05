SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TME Alpha Dynamic
Chalermlit Parmwong

TME Alpha Dynamic

Chalermlit Parmwong
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
567
Profit Trades:
385 (67.90%)
Loss Trades:
182 (32.10%)
Best trade:
30.00 USD
Worst trade:
-25.90 USD
Gross Profit:
765.84 USD (38 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-754.82 USD (46 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (48.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.60 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
32.19%
Max deposit load:
30.67%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
147 (25.93%)
Short Trades:
420 (74.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-103.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.12 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161.25 USD
Maximal:
185.22 USD (18.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.09% (185.22 USD)
By Equity:
18.96% (98.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 361
EURUSD 162
GBPUSD 30
NZDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
AUDUSD 2
DE40 2
AUDNZD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -88
EURUSD 198
GBPUSD -81
NZDCAD -9
AUDCAD 0
AUDUSD 0
DE40 -8
AUDNZD 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -7.4K
EURUSD 2.7K
GBPUSD -1.5K
NZDCAD -1.1K
AUDCAD 40
AUDUSD -12
DE40 -727
AUDNZD -5
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.00 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
AlphaTradex2-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.48 × 302
ICMarkets-Live18
0.64 × 152
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.68 × 151
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
ICMarkets-Live07
0.73 × 866
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 1506
ICMarkets-Live04
0.81 × 26
Tickmill-Live02
0.82 × 2325
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.90 × 39
Tickcopy-Real
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.14 × 1178
87 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 11:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 09:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 03:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
