SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Professor of gold
Mohamad Dzikry Kaelani

Professor of gold

Mohamad Dzikry Kaelani
0 reviews
Reliability
82 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 172%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
419
Profit Trades:
229 (54.65%)
Loss Trades:
190 (45.35%)
Best trade:
164.40 USD
Worst trade:
-173.76 USD
Gross Profit:
3 930.59 USD (327 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 091.82 USD (220 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (183.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
426.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
81.89%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
262 (62.53%)
Short Trades:
157 (37.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
2.00 USD
Average Profit:
17.16 USD
Average Loss:
-16.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-142.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-360.91 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Annual Forecast:
1.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
230.95 USD
Maximal:
510.90 USD (15.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.75% (205.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.75% (22.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.TFI 317
XAUUSD 63
GBPUSD.TFI 16
USDJPY.TFI 11
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.TFI 256
XAUUSD 628
GBPUSD.TFI 39
USDJPY.TFI -9
USDJPY -26
GBPUSD -49
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.TFI 43K
XAUUSD 67K
GBPUSD.TFI 3.2K
USDJPY.TFI -880
USDJPY -3.6K
GBPUSD -1.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +164.40 USD
Worst trade: -174 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 2
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Tusar-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.11.28 18:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 13:10
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 513 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 13:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
