- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
419
Profit Trades:
229 (54.65%)
Loss Trades:
190 (45.35%)
Best trade:
164.40 USD
Worst trade:
-173.76 USD
Gross Profit:
3 930.59 USD (327 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 091.82 USD (220 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (183.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
426.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
81.89%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
262 (62.53%)
Short Trades:
157 (37.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
2.00 USD
Average Profit:
17.16 USD
Average Loss:
-16.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-142.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-360.91 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Annual Forecast:
1.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
230.95 USD
Maximal:
510.90 USD (15.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.75% (205.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.75% (22.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.TFI
|317
|XAUUSD
|63
|GBPUSD.TFI
|16
|USDJPY.TFI
|11
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|5
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.TFI
|256
|XAUUSD
|628
|GBPUSD.TFI
|39
|USDJPY.TFI
|-9
|USDJPY
|-26
|GBPUSD
|-49
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.TFI
|43K
|XAUUSD
|67K
|GBPUSD.TFI
|3.2K
|USDJPY.TFI
|-880
|USDJPY
|-3.6K
|GBPUSD
|-1.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +164.40 USD
Worst trade: -174 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Tusar-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
172%
0
0
USD
USD
9.8K
USD
USD
82
0%
419
54%
82%
1.27
2.00
USD
USD
67%
1:200