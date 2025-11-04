The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live14 1.00 × 14 ICMarketsSC-Live22 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 4.00 × 1 DooFintech-Live 5 8.28 × 336 ICMarketsSC-Live18 11.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 12.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 12.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 12.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 12.43 × 7 TitanFX-06 18.14 × 7 PlexyTrade-Live 19.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 27.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor