- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12 121
Profit Trades:
7 914 (65.29%)
Loss Trades:
4 207 (34.71%)
Best trade:
7 952.51 USD
Worst trade:
-11 707.80 USD
Gross Profit:
286 489.58 USD (2 007 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-228 321.58 USD (1 971 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (5 405.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 746.47 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
18.06%
Max deposit load:
56.33%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
175
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.26
Long Trades:
7 172 (59.17%)
Short Trades:
4 949 (40.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
4.80 USD
Average Profit:
36.20 USD
Average Loss:
-54.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-2 255.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 028.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.02%
Annual Forecast:
97.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 330.00 USD
Maximal:
46 260.85 USD (43.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.96% (46 260.85 USD)
By Equity:
22.59% (3 167.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12113
|EURUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|59K
|EURUSD
|-118
|EURJPY
|73
|GBPUSD
|-1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|EURUSD
|-186
|EURJPY
|105
|GBPUSD
|-1K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 952.51 USD
Worst trade: -11 708 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 405.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 255.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|4.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|8.28 × 336
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|11.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|12.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|12.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|12.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|12.43 × 7
|
TitanFX-06
|18.14 × 7
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|19.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|27.00 × 1
该策略只做黄金。主做日内，有加仓，非马丁、带止损！跟随资金最少1500美金，可以固定跟随0.01手！资金量更大的话，请按净值比例1:1跟随，不要超比例跟！建议用ECN低点差低滑点账户跟随效果更好！
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
38
0%
12 121
65%
18%
1.25
4.80
USD
USD
83%
1:100