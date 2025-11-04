SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Stable trading007
Hai Sheng

Stable trading007

Hai Sheng
0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -18%
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12 121
Profit Trades:
7 914 (65.29%)
Loss Trades:
4 207 (34.71%)
Best trade:
7 952.51 USD
Worst trade:
-11 707.80 USD
Gross Profit:
286 489.58 USD (2 007 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-228 321.58 USD (1 971 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (5 405.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 746.47 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
18.06%
Max deposit load:
56.33%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
175
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.26
Long Trades:
7 172 (59.17%)
Short Trades:
4 949 (40.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
4.80 USD
Average Profit:
36.20 USD
Average Loss:
-54.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-2 255.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 028.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.02%
Annual Forecast:
97.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 330.00 USD
Maximal:
46 260.85 USD (43.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.96% (46 260.85 USD)
By Equity:
22.59% (3 167.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12113
EURUSD 6
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 59K
EURUSD -118
EURJPY 73
GBPUSD -1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
EURUSD -186
EURJPY 105
GBPUSD -1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 952.51 USD
Worst trade: -11 708 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 405.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 255.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
4.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
8.28 × 336
ICMarketsSC-Live18
11.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
12.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
12.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
12.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
12.43 × 7
TitanFX-06
18.14 × 7
PlexyTrade-Live
19.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
27.00 × 1
该策略只做黄金。主做日内，有加仓，非马丁、带止损！跟随资金最少1500美金，可以固定跟随0.01手！资金量更大的话，请按净值比例1:1跟随，不要超比例跟！建议用ECN低点差低滑点账户跟随效果更好！
No reviews
2025.12.15 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 06:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 02:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 10:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 09:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.88% of days out of 213 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 09:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Copy

