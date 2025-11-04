- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
56 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
56 (50.00%)
Best trade:
44.01 USD
Worst trade:
-38.73 USD
Gross Profit:
444.06 USD (31 802 pips)
Gross Loss:
-553.90 USD (40 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (83.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.16 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
77.71%
Max deposit load:
4.71%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
91 (81.25%)
Short Trades:
21 (18.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.98 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-9.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-75.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.77 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-14.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.87 USD
Maximal:
198.33 USD (18.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.50% (198.36 USD)
By Equity:
3.78% (37.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|19
|EURJPY
|16
|XAUUSD
|15
|EURGBP
|14
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|11
|CHFJPY
|8
|EURNZD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|57
|EURJPY
|26
|XAUUSD
|-162
|EURGBP
|-80
|EURUSD
|-34
|GBPUSD
|16
|CHFJPY
|-21
|EURNZD
|23
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|26
|NZDJPY
|-1
|CADJPY
|25
|USDJPY
|15
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|5K
|EURJPY
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|EURGBP
|-1.9K
|EURUSD
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|EURNZD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|-291
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|NZDJPY
|-453
|CADJPY
|868
|USDJPY
|572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.01 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Slow but sure, 1:1 RR, Risk 1.5% per trade
No reviews
