Muhammad Misbakhul Ashaq

Mixx

Muhammad Misbakhul Ashaq
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -11%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
56 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
56 (50.00%)
Best trade:
44.01 USD
Worst trade:
-38.73 USD
Gross Profit:
444.06 USD (31 802 pips)
Gross Loss:
-553.90 USD (40 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (83.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.16 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
77.71%
Max deposit load:
4.71%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
91 (81.25%)
Short Trades:
21 (18.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.98 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-9.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-75.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.77 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-14.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.87 USD
Maximal:
198.33 USD (18.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.50% (198.36 USD)
By Equity:
3.78% (37.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 19
EURJPY 16
XAUUSD 15
EURGBP 14
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 11
CHFJPY 8
EURNZD 3
USDCAD 3
AUDJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
CADJPY 2
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 57
EURJPY 26
XAUUSD -162
EURGBP -80
EURUSD -34
GBPUSD 16
CHFJPY -21
EURNZD 23
USDCAD 3
AUDJPY 26
NZDJPY -1
CADJPY 25
USDJPY 15
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 5K
EURJPY 2.5K
XAUUSD -16K
EURGBP -1.9K
EURUSD -1.8K
GBPUSD 1.2K
CHFJPY -1.7K
EURNZD 1.7K
USDCAD -291
AUDJPY 1.4K
NZDJPY -453
CADJPY 868
USDJPY 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.01 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
11.50 × 2
Slow but sure, 1:1 RR, Risk 1.5% per trade
No reviews
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 05:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 20:57
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 02:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 02:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 09:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 09:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 08:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.03 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 08:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mixx
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
891
USD
8
0%
112
50%
78%
0.80
-0.98
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

