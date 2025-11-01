SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CTB 888
Yohanes Sugiarto

CTB 888

Yohanes Sugiarto
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 88 USD per month
growth since 2025 -51%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 262
Profit Trades:
506 (40.09%)
Loss Trades:
756 (59.90%)
Best trade:
1 518.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 699.80 USD
Gross Profit:
280 718.02 USD (1 769 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-276 755.54 USD (1 536 176 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (5 094.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 263.20 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
83.22%
Max deposit load:
165.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
801 (63.47%)
Short Trades:
461 (36.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
3.14 USD
Average Profit:
554.78 USD
Average Loss:
-366.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-4 208.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23 524.90 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
-73.91%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 844.30 USD
Maximal:
56 817.89 USD (88.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.40% (5 829.64 USD)
By Equity:
31.19% (2 756.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1127
GBPJPY 29
USDJPY 24
CHFJPY 22
EURJPY 19
AUDJPY 14
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 5
NZDJPY 3
USDCHF 3
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 600
GBPJPY 731
USDJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 322
EURJPY 855
AUDJPY -1.6K
CADJPY 446
EURNZD 549
NZDJPY 2K
USDCHF -412
EURUSD -179
GBPUSD -218
NZDUSD -713
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 208K
GBPJPY 3.6K
USDJPY 12K
CHFJPY 924
EURJPY 1.8K
AUDJPY -1.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 2.8K
NZDJPY 7.6K
USDCHF -506
EURUSD -2K
GBPUSD 83
NZDUSD -1.5K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 518.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 700 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 094.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 208.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 27
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 11
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
318 more...
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 136 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 01:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 01:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
