Trades:
1 262
Profit Trades:
506 (40.09%)
Loss Trades:
756 (59.90%)
Best trade:
1 518.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 699.80 USD
Gross Profit:
280 718.02 USD (1 769 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-276 755.54 USD (1 536 176 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (5 094.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 263.20 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
83.22%
Max deposit load:
165.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
801 (63.47%)
Short Trades:
461 (36.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
3.14 USD
Average Profit:
554.78 USD
Average Loss:
-366.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-4 208.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23 524.90 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
-73.91%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 844.30 USD
Maximal:
56 817.89 USD (88.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.40% (5 829.64 USD)
By Equity:
31.19% (2 756.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1127
|GBPJPY
|29
|USDJPY
|24
|CHFJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|19
|AUDJPY
|14
|CADJPY
|10
|EURNZD
|5
|NZDJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|600
|GBPJPY
|731
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|CHFJPY
|322
|EURJPY
|855
|AUDJPY
|-1.6K
|CADJPY
|446
|EURNZD
|549
|NZDJPY
|2K
|USDCHF
|-412
|EURUSD
|-179
|GBPUSD
|-218
|NZDUSD
|-713
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|208K
|GBPJPY
|3.6K
|USDJPY
|12K
|CHFJPY
|924
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|AUDJPY
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|1.8K
|EURNZD
|2.8K
|NZDJPY
|7.6K
|USDCHF
|-506
|EURUSD
|-2K
|GBPUSD
|83
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 518.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 700 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 094.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 208.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 27
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 11
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
88 USD per month
-51%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
26
0%
1 262
40%
83%
1.01
3.14
USD
USD
97%
1:50