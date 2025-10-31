SignalsSections
Tosin Komolafe

GoQuant

Tosin Komolafe
0 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 255%
KariosMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
729
Profit Trades:
564 (77.36%)
Loss Trades:
165 (22.63%)
Best trade:
1 053.55 USD
Worst trade:
-730.08 USD
Gross Profit:
46 331.11 USD (261 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 113.34 USD (1 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (496.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 610.62 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
0.07%
Max deposit load:
81.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.38
Long Trades:
238 (32.65%)
Short Trades:
491 (67.35%)
Profit Factor:
4.17
Expected Payoff:
48.31 USD
Average Profit:
82.15 USD
Average Loss:
-67.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-813.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 149.70 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.74%
Annual Forecast:
45.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 149.70 USD (6.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.55% (2 149.70 USD)
By Equity:
13.81% (6 217.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 694
EURUSD 31
AUDCAD 4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 35K
EURUSD 412
AUDCAD 14
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 259K
EURUSD 0
AUDCAD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 053.55 USD
Worst trade: -730 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +496.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -813.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KariosMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

GoQuant 

Minimum Balance is $1,500 and have fun to the moon! 

To get FREE access to this bot, reach out to me here: https://t.me/GoldTrendEA

No reviews
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 10:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
