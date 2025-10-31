- Growth
Trades:
729
Profit Trades:
564 (77.36%)
Loss Trades:
165 (22.63%)
Best trade:
1 053.55 USD
Worst trade:
-730.08 USD
Gross Profit:
46 331.11 USD (261 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 113.34 USD (1 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (496.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 610.62 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
0.07%
Max deposit load:
81.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.38
Long Trades:
238 (32.65%)
Short Trades:
491 (67.35%)
Profit Factor:
4.17
Expected Payoff:
48.31 USD
Average Profit:
82.15 USD
Average Loss:
-67.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-813.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 149.70 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.74%
Annual Forecast:
45.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 149.70 USD (6.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.55% (2 149.70 USD)
By Equity:
13.81% (6 217.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|694
|EURUSD
|31
|AUDCAD
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|35K
|EURUSD
|412
|AUDCAD
|14
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|259K
|EURUSD
|0
|AUDCAD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KariosMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
