Saju Manir

Price Action Pro

Saju Manir
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
28 (41.79%)
Loss Trades:
39 (58.21%)
Best trade:
18.22 USD
Worst trade:
-19.60 USD
Gross Profit:
190.58 USD (244 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-213.64 USD (121 196 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (59.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
9.03%
Max deposit load:
34.50%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
37 (55.22%)
Short Trades:
30 (44.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
6.81 USD
Average Loss:
-5.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-23.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-9.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.97 USD
Maximal:
108.05 USD (33.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.78% (107.35 USD)
By Equity:
18.02% (51.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 11
BTCUSD 8
EURAUD 8
USDCHF 5
GBPUSD 4
GBPAUD 4
XAUUSD 4
US30 4
CADJPY 4
USDCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
EURGBP 2
USDJPY 1
USTEC 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -5
BTCUSD 24
EURAUD -22
USDCHF 9
GBPUSD 32
GBPAUD -13
XAUUSD -5
US30 8
CADJPY -24
USDCAD -8
GBPJPY 1
AUDUSD -5
XAGUSD -23
NZDUSD -4
EURGBP 13
USDJPY -2
USTEC 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -19
BTCUSD 128K
EURAUD -635
USDCHF -28
GBPUSD 742
GBPAUD -327
XAUUSD -4.4K
US30 471
CADJPY -711
USDCAD -175
GBPJPY 272
AUDUSD -111
XAGUSD -465
NZDUSD -143
EURGBP 220
USDJPY -69
USTEC 531
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.22 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
0.91 × 1483
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
2.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Exness-MT5Real3
4.05 × 906
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.29 × 65
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.68 × 499
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.52 × 77
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
No reviews
2025.12.11 22:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 10:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 12:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 08:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 13:08
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 13:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
