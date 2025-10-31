- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
28 (41.79%)
Loss Trades:
39 (58.21%)
Best trade:
18.22 USD
Worst trade:
-19.60 USD
Gross Profit:
190.58 USD (244 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-213.64 USD (121 196 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (59.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
9.03%
Max deposit load:
34.50%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
37 (55.22%)
Short Trades:
30 (44.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
6.81 USD
Average Loss:
-5.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-23.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-9.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.97 USD
Maximal:
108.05 USD (33.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.78% (107.35 USD)
By Equity:
18.02% (51.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|11
|BTCUSD
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|USDCHF
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|GBPAUD
|4
|XAUUSD
|4
|US30
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|USTEC
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-5
|BTCUSD
|24
|EURAUD
|-22
|USDCHF
|9
|GBPUSD
|32
|GBPAUD
|-13
|XAUUSD
|-5
|US30
|8
|CADJPY
|-24
|USDCAD
|-8
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|-5
|XAGUSD
|-23
|NZDUSD
|-4
|EURGBP
|13
|USDJPY
|-2
|USTEC
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-19
|BTCUSD
|128K
|EURAUD
|-635
|USDCHF
|-28
|GBPUSD
|742
|GBPAUD
|-327
|XAUUSD
|-4.4K
|US30
|471
|CADJPY
|-711
|USDCAD
|-175
|GBPJPY
|272
|AUDUSD
|-111
|XAGUSD
|-465
|NZDUSD
|-143
|EURGBP
|220
|USDJPY
|-69
|USTEC
|531
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.22 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.91 × 1483
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.33 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.38 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.05 × 906
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.32 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.29 × 65
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.54 × 520
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.68 × 499
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.83 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.52 × 77
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
