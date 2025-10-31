SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / A19
Nguyen An Nguyen

A19

Nguyen An Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 204%
GTCGlobalSA-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
555
Profit Trades:
324 (58.37%)
Loss Trades:
231 (41.62%)
Best trade:
601.05 USD
Worst trade:
-540.63 USD
Gross Profit:
76 812.11 USD (1 037 476 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37 851.91 USD (527 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (11 982.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 982.25 USD (48)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
39.66%
Max deposit load:
0.64%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.07
Long Trades:
555 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
70.20 USD
Average Profit:
237.07 USD
Average Loss:
-163.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-7 688.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 688.49 USD (38)
Monthly growth:
9.88%
Annual Forecast:
119.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
791.80 USD
Maximal:
7 688.49 USD (13.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.22% (7 688.49 USD)
By Equity:
4.57% (1 945.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 555
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 510K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +601.05 USD
Worst trade: -541 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 48
Maximum consecutive losses: 38
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 982.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 688.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 09:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 15 days
