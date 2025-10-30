SignalsSections
Eduard Asipenka

EDinvest

Eduard Asipenka
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -17%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
48 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
24 (33.33%)
Best trade:
101.19 USD
Worst trade:
-101.43 USD
Gross Profit:
752.20 USD (846 pips)
Gross Loss:
-884.92 USD (715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (81.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.57 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
75.50%
Max deposit load:
181.69%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
36 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
36 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-1.84 USD
Average Profit:
15.67 USD
Average Loss:
-36.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-51.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-40.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
217.85 USD
Maximal:
315.39 USD (141.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.97% (316.16 USD)
By Equity:
27.57% (90.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
FUTM6EH26 46
FUTM6EZ25 15
EURUSD 8
O 2
VZ 260116C00041000 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
FUTM6EH26 -85
FUTM6EZ25 -108
EURUSD 3
O -9
VZ 260116C00041000 67
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
FUTM6EH26 168
FUTM6EZ25 0
EURUSD 111
O -220
VZ 260116C00041000 72
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.19 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.74 × 172
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
2.00 × 1
Личный счет. Дивидендная стратегия инвестирования с минимальным трейдингом американскими опционами.
No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 15:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 09:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 09:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 07:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 18:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 10:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
