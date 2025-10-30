- Growth
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
48 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
24 (33.33%)
Best trade:
101.19 USD
Worst trade:
-101.43 USD
Gross Profit:
752.20 USD (846 pips)
Gross Loss:
-884.92 USD (715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (81.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.57 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
75.50%
Max deposit load:
181.69%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
36 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
36 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-1.84 USD
Average Profit:
15.67 USD
Average Loss:
-36.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-51.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-40.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
217.85 USD
Maximal:
315.39 USD (141.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.97% (316.16 USD)
By Equity:
27.57% (90.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|FUTM6EH26
|46
|FUTM6EZ25
|15
|EURUSD
|8
|O
|2
|VZ 260116C00041000
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|FUTM6EH26
|-85
|FUTM6EZ25
|-108
|EURUSD
|3
|O
|-9
|VZ 260116C00041000
|67
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|FUTM6EH26
|168
|FUTM6EZ25
|0
|EURUSD
|111
|O
|-220
|VZ 260116C00041000
|72
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +101.19 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Личный счет. Дивидендная стратегия инвестирования с минимальным трейдингом американскими опционами.
