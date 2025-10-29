SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Complete Portfolio 3
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Complete Portfolio 3

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
614
Profit Trades:
298 (48.53%)
Loss Trades:
316 (51.47%)
Best trade:
143.79 USD
Worst trade:
-92.26 USD
Gross Profit:
5 396.84 USD (5 055 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 026.42 USD (5 593 718 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (114.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
93.75%
Max deposit load:
3.50%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
439 (71.50%)
Short Trades:
175 (28.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
18.11 USD
Average Loss:
-15.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-180.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-256.55 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.82%
Annual Forecast:
-9.98%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.67 USD
Maximal:
573.28 USD (10.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.00% (568.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.31% (212.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 114
XAUUSD 105
USDJPY 99
USTEC 65
US500 65
DE40 61
BTCUSD 53
EURUSD 52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 94
XAUUSD -42
USDJPY 452
USTEC -64
US500 -40
DE40 89
BTCUSD -114
EURUSD -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 140K
XAUUSD -3.5K
USDJPY 12K
USTEC -60K
US500 -9.1K
DE40 64K
BTCUSD -682K
EURUSD 500
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +143.79 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -180.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 78
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 8
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.94 × 17
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 471
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
116 more...
This is a portfolio with a combination of all my Expert Advisors. These are the main EAs used in this portfolio. Prop Firm Gold EAMarket Anomalies EARange Breakout EA with Range Filters.

Feel free to reach out to me if you are interested in creating this same portfolio for your trading.


No reviews
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 23:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 22:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 22:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 09:05
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.