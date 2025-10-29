SignalsSections
Dwi Arie Yuanto

S4nd1 Gold Hunter

Dwi Arie Yuanto
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
Monex-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
347
Profit Trades:
301 (86.74%)
Loss Trades:
46 (13.26%)
Best trade:
20.91 USD
Worst trade:
-89.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1 960.50 USD (106 169 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 860.20 USD (96 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (199.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.57 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
16.85%
Max deposit load:
2.07%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
317 (91.35%)
Short Trades:
30 (8.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
-40.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-86.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.09%
Annual Forecast:
-25.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
181.04 USD
Maximal:
361.56 USD (75.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.52% (361.55 USD)
By Equity:
6.79% (76.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 347
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 100
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 9.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.91 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Risk Management :

Single Entry Buy/Sell

Jalan 24 Jam

Take Profit 5 Poin

Stop Lose 40 Poin (8%)

Drawdown < 10%

Auto Close (-)10% Balance


No reviews
2025.12.08 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 23:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 04:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 10:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 20:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 20:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 19:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 19:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 10:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 10:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 03:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 02:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
