- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
347
Profit Trades:
301 (86.74%)
Loss Trades:
46 (13.26%)
Best trade:
20.91 USD
Worst trade:
-89.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1 960.50 USD (106 169 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 860.20 USD (96 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (199.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.57 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
16.85%
Max deposit load:
2.07%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
317 (91.35%)
Short Trades:
30 (8.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
-40.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-86.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.09%
Annual Forecast:
-25.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
181.04 USD
Maximal:
361.56 USD (75.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.52% (361.55 USD)
By Equity:
6.79% (76.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|347
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|100
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|9.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.91 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Risk Management :
Single Entry Buy/Sell
Jalan 24 Jam
Take Profit 5 Poin
Stop Lose 40 Poin (8%)
Drawdown < 10%
Auto Close (-)10% Balance
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
14
99%
347
86%
17%
1.05
0.29
USD
USD
29%
1:100