Signals / MetaTrader 4 / One order at a time by hand
Jian Tian

One order at a time by hand

Jian Tian
0 reviews
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1249 USD per month
growth since 2024 439%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
820
Profit Trades:
548 (66.82%)
Loss Trades:
272 (33.17%)
Best trade:
4 012.50 USD
Worst trade:
-945.57 USD
Gross Profit:
136 886.05 USD (145 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66 215.72 USD (71 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 084.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 377.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
8.09%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
21.56
Long Trades:
422 (51.46%)
Short Trades:
398 (48.54%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
86.18 USD
Average Profit:
249.79 USD
Average Loss:
-243.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3 277.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 277.50 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
19.61%
Annual Forecast:
237.93%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
367.29 USD
Maximal:
3 277.50 USD (3.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.90% (3 277.50 USD)
By Equity:
44.12% (16 064.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 820
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 71K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 75K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 012.50 USD
Worst trade: -946 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 084.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 277.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
手工一次一单，One order at a time by hand
No reviews
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 03:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 14:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
