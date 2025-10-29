- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
820
Profit Trades:
548 (66.82%)
Loss Trades:
272 (33.17%)
Best trade:
4 012.50 USD
Worst trade:
-945.57 USD
Gross Profit:
136 886.05 USD (145 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66 215.72 USD (71 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 084.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 377.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
8.09%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
21.56
Long Trades:
422 (51.46%)
Short Trades:
398 (48.54%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
86.18 USD
Average Profit:
249.79 USD
Average Loss:
-243.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3 277.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 277.50 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
19.61%
Annual Forecast:
237.93%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
367.29 USD
Maximal:
3 277.50 USD (3.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.90% (3 277.50 USD)
By Equity:
44.12% (16 064.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|820
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|71K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|75K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 012.50 USD
Worst trade: -946 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 084.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 277.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
手工一次一单，One order at a time by hand
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1249 USD per month
439%
0
0
USD
USD
34K
USD
USD
62
99%
820
66%
4%
2.06
86.18
USD
USD
44%
1:400