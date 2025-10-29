- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
273
Profit Trades:
119 (43.58%)
Loss Trades:
154 (56.41%)
Best trade:
82.80 USD
Worst trade:
-51.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 444.00 USD (473 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 799.53 USD (408 987 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (580.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
580.16 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
68.13%
Max deposit load:
3.96%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
168 (61.54%)
Short Trades:
105 (38.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
45.75 USD
Average Loss:
-31.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-378.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-588.22 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-4.05%
Annual Forecast:
-49.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
531.36 USD
Maximal:
701.04 USD (26.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.14% (624.07 USD)
By Equity:
3.10% (83.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|273
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|644
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|64K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +82.80 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +580.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -378.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
28
0%
273
43%
68%
1.13
2.36
USD
USD
33%
1:50