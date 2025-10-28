- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
810
Profit Trades:
493 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
317 (39.14%)
Best trade:
693.17 USD
Worst trade:
-295.25 USD
Gross Profit:
16 344.62 USD (5 274 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 946.77 USD (3 538 833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (956.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
960.07 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
99.58%
Max deposit load:
11.17%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.19
Long Trades:
477 (58.89%)
Short Trades:
333 (41.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
33.15 USD
Average Loss:
-34.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-678.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-678.88 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
57.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
208.15 USD
Maximal:
1 288.10 USD (26.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.44% (1 288.10 USD)
By Equity:
24.98% (1 764.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|534
|NZDCAD
|185
|USDJPY
|74
|ETHUSD
|17
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5K
|NZDCAD
|428
|USDJPY
|356
|ETHUSD
|-361
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.7M
|NZDCAD
|14K
|USDJPY
|3.6K
|ETHUSD
|-2.7K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +693.17 USD
Worst trade: -295 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +956.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -678.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobal-Classic3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
|0.00 × 1
|
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 3
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.22 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.25 × 8
|
TitanFX-01
|0.33 × 3
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.43 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.47 × 17
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.50 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.68 × 50
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.78 × 40
|
CMXMarkets-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|1.04 × 55
