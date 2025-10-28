SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / M4U
Nguyen Tien Phuc

M4U

Nguyen Tien Phuc
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 180%
EGlobal-Classic3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
810
Profit Trades:
493 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
317 (39.14%)
Best trade:
693.17 USD
Worst trade:
-295.25 USD
Gross Profit:
16 344.62 USD (5 274 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 946.77 USD (3 538 833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (956.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
960.07 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
99.58%
Max deposit load:
11.17%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.19
Long Trades:
477 (58.89%)
Short Trades:
333 (41.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
33.15 USD
Average Loss:
-34.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-678.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-678.88 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
57.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
208.15 USD
Maximal:
1 288.10 USD (26.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.44% (1 288.10 USD)
By Equity:
24.98% (1 764.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 534
NZDCAD 185
USDJPY 74
ETHUSD 17
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5K
NZDCAD 428
USDJPY 356
ETHUSD -361
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.7M
NZDCAD 14K
USDJPY 3.6K
ETHUSD -2.7K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +693.17 USD
Worst trade: -295 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +956.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -678.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobal-Classic3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 3
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.22 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.25 × 8
TitanFX-01
0.33 × 3
EGlobal-Cent7
0.43 × 28
ICMarkets-Live16
0.47 × 17
XMUK-Real 17
0.50 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.68 × 50
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.78 × 40
CMXMarkets-Real
1.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
1.04 × 55
66 more...
Copytrade EXNESS SOCIAL:
👉 https://social-trading.pro/strategy/110242837
No reviews
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 20:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 18:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 12:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 06:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 19:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 19:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 16:31
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.13 18:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 03:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
M4U
50 USD per month
180%
0
0
USD
8.4K
USD
12
100%
810
60%
100%
1.49
6.66
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.