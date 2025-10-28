The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobal-Classic3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDLtd-Live02 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Cent1 0.00 × 1 EuroTradeGlobal-Live01 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-05 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 1 TurnkeyFX-Live 0.00 × 1 EGlobal-Cent4 0.00 × 3 Ava-Real 3 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 2 XMGlobal-Real 17 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live06 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live19 0.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.22 × 9 Pepperstone-Edge05 0.25 × 8 TitanFX-01 0.33 × 3 EGlobal-Cent7 0.43 × 28 ICMarkets-Live16 0.47 × 17 XMUK-Real 17 0.50 × 10 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server 0.67 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.68 × 50 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.78 × 40 CMXMarkets-Real 1.00 × 1 Valutrades-Real-HK 1.04 × 55 66 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor