- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
66 (43.70%)
Loss Trades:
85 (56.29%)
Best trade:
20.80 USD
Worst trade:
-15.76 USD
Gross Profit:
333.26 USD (36 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-627.43 USD (61 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (69.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.84 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
99.20%
Max deposit load:
10.58%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
97 (64.24%)
Short Trades:
54 (35.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 USD
Average Profit:
5.05 USD
Average Loss:
-7.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-115.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.60 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
13.01%
Annual Forecast:
157.85%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
363.86 USD
Maximal:
417.49 USD (86.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.29% (417.49 USD)
By Equity:
11.83% (59.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|29
|NZDJPY
|25
|USDCHF
|18
|EURGBP
|14
|EURUSD
|12
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURAUD
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF
|-55
|NZDJPY
|37
|USDCHF
|-106
|EURGBP
|19
|EURUSD
|-59
|AUDNZD
|-24
|AUDUSD
|15
|AUDCAD
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-33
|EURAUD
|15
|USDJPY
|-32
|USDCAD
|-1
|AUDCHF
|-34
|EURNZD
|17
|GBPCHF
|-11
|CADJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|-29
|GBPUSD
|-9
|EURJPY
|-5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF
|-4.5K
|NZDJPY
|7.4K
|USDCHF
|-7.2K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-7.9K
|AUDNZD
|-2.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|-504
|AUDJPY
|-4.8K
|EURAUD
|3.3K
|USDJPY
|-4K
|USDCAD
|-782
|AUDCHF
|-2.9K
|EURNZD
|3K
|GBPCHF
|-950
|CADJPY
|841
|GBPJPY
|-4.3K
|GBPUSD
|-900
|EURJPY
|-263
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.80 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 36
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.01 × 148
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.02 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.05 × 280
|
Exness-Real9
|0.13 × 16
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.21 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.44 × 32
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.58 × 12
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|1.12 × 93
|
Exness-Real16
|2.31 × 228
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.43 × 47
|
FBS-Real-1
|3.00 × 286
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.67 × 3
|
Weltrade-Live
|17.38 × 39
|
GCIFinancial-Live
|21.68 × 37
This system works on the principle of S/R levels.
It trades only on currency pairs EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/NZD, USD/CHF, NZD/JPY
Every trade has a set SL and TP, but SL and TP can change.
We expect a profit of between 5-7% per month.
Drawdown will be max 7-20%.
And this is my old account this new system starts 28.10.2025.
Thank you for your trust and have a nice and profitable day..:)
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-54%
0
0
USD
USD
478
USD
USD
39
56%
151
43%
99%
0.53
-1.95
USD
USD
65%
1:500