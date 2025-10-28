SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Perfect System
PAVEL BALCAR

Perfect System

PAVEL BALCAR
0 reviews
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -54%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
66 (43.70%)
Loss Trades:
85 (56.29%)
Best trade:
20.80 USD
Worst trade:
-15.76 USD
Gross Profit:
333.26 USD (36 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-627.43 USD (61 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (69.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.84 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
99.20%
Max deposit load:
10.58%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
97 (64.24%)
Short Trades:
54 (35.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 USD
Average Profit:
5.05 USD
Average Loss:
-7.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-115.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.60 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
13.01%
Annual Forecast:
157.85%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
363.86 USD
Maximal:
417.49 USD (86.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.29% (417.49 USD)
By Equity:
11.83% (59.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCHF 29
NZDJPY 25
USDCHF 18
EURGBP 14
EURUSD 12
AUDNZD 10
AUDUSD 7
AUDCAD 6
AUDJPY 5
EURAUD 4
USDJPY 4
USDCAD 3
AUDCHF 3
EURNZD 2
GBPCHF 2
CADJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF -55
NZDJPY 37
USDCHF -106
EURGBP 19
EURUSD -59
AUDNZD -24
AUDUSD 15
AUDCAD -4
AUDJPY -33
EURAUD 15
USDJPY -32
USDCAD -1
AUDCHF -34
EURNZD 17
GBPCHF -11
CADJPY 6
GBPJPY -29
GBPUSD -9
EURJPY -5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF -4.5K
NZDJPY 7.4K
USDCHF -7.2K
EURGBP 1.4K
EURUSD -7.9K
AUDNZD -2.4K
AUDUSD 1.5K
AUDCAD -504
AUDJPY -4.8K
EURAUD 3.3K
USDJPY -4K
USDCAD -782
AUDCHF -2.9K
EURNZD 3K
GBPCHF -950
CADJPY 841
GBPJPY -4.3K
GBPUSD -900
EURJPY -263
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.80 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 36
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.01 × 148
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.02 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.05 × 280
Exness-Real9
0.13 × 16
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.21 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.44 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.58 × 12
RoboForex-Pro-5
1.12 × 93
Exness-Real16
2.31 × 228
RoboForex-Pro
2.43 × 47
FBS-Real-1
3.00 × 286
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.67 × 3
Weltrade-Live
17.38 × 39
GCIFinancial-Live
21.68 × 37
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This system works on the principle of S/R levels.

It trades only on currency pairs EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/NZD, USD/CHF, NZD/JPY

Every trade has a set SL and TP, but SL and TP can change.

We expect a profit of between 5-7% per month.

Drawdown will be max 7-20%.


And this is my old account this new system starts 28.10.2025. 


Thank you for your trust and have a nice and profitable day..:)


No reviews
2025.11.20 17:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 07:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.28 08:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 4.27% of days out of the 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
80% of trades performed within 5 days. This comprises 2.37% of days out of the 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Perfect System
30 USD per month
-54%
0
0
USD
478
USD
39
56%
151
43%
99%
0.53
-1.95
USD
65%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.