- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14 441
Profit Trades:
8 888 (61.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 553 (38.45%)
Best trade:
4 078.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 581.60 USD
Gross Profit:
103 137.22 USD (2 258 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 367.10 USD (1 927 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
161 (5 042.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 102.00 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
26.00%
Max deposit load:
18.01%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2176
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.92
Long Trades:
6 917 (47.90%)
Short Trades:
7 524 (52.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
3.72 USD
Average Profit:
11.60 USD
Average Loss:
-8.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
47 (-3 480.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 861.49 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
48.25%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 861.49 USD (6.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.70% (3 454.40 USD)
By Equity:
56.28% (38 371.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|14441
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|54K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|332K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 078.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 582 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 042.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 480.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
