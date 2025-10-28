SignalsSections
Rido Irwansyah

CT Follow Trend

Rido Irwansyah
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 302%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14 441
Profit Trades:
8 888 (61.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 553 (38.45%)
Best trade:
4 078.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 581.60 USD
Gross Profit:
103 137.22 USD (2 258 624 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 367.10 USD (1 927 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
161 (5 042.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 102.00 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
26.00%
Max deposit load:
18.01%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2176
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.92
Long Trades:
6 917 (47.90%)
Short Trades:
7 524 (52.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
3.72 USD
Average Profit:
11.60 USD
Average Loss:
-8.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
47 (-3 480.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 861.49 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
48.25%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 861.49 USD (6.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.70% (3 454.40 USD)
By Equity:
56.28% (38 371.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 14441
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 54K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 332K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 078.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 582 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 042.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 480.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

More info WA : 082128769785
No reviews
2026.01.16 02:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 08:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 07:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 10:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 06:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
