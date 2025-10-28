SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Finnix Fact 3000
Jear Tiasysombath

Finnix Fact 3000

Jear Tiasysombath
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
134 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
28.80 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
710.83 USD (1 164 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
134 (710.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
710.83 USD (134)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.51%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
239.97
Long Trades:
134 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
41.06
Expected Payoff:
5.30 USD
Average Profit:
5.30 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
2.89 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.38 USD)
By Equity:
10.28% (331.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 17
US30 17
STOXX50 17
US500 16
JP225 15
DE30 15
UK100 14
FR40 12
AUS200 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 87
US30 150
STOXX50 52
US500 92
JP225 101
DE30 95
UK100 30
FR40 48
AUS200 40
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 439K
US30 80K
STOXX50 96K
US500 114K
JP225 74K
DE30 36K
UK100 135K
FR40 95K
AUS200 96K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.80 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 134
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +710.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 11:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 03:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Finnix Fact 3000
55 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
12
100%
134
100%
100%
41.06
5.30
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

