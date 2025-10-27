SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend pt
Yi Jian Feng

Trend pt

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
631
Profit Trades:
422 (66.87%)
Loss Trades:
209 (33.12%)
Best trade:
344.10 USD
Worst trade:
-1 005.76 USD
Gross Profit:
32 193.44 USD (7 064 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 770.63 USD (5 987 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 032.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 791.78 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
48.53%
Max deposit load:
46.95%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
330 (52.30%)
Short Trades:
301 (47.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
2.25 USD
Average Profit:
76.29 USD
Average Loss:
-147.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 458.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 544.27 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
15.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 260.48 USD
Maximal:
5 552.98 USD (72.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.41% (1 441.08 USD)
By Equity:
21.58% (1 078.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 280
XAUUSD 272
US500 18
USDJPY 15
NAS100 12
JPN225 12
US30 9
EURUSD 8
AUDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD 501
US500 -14
USDJPY 56
NAS100 -37
JPN225 -255
US30 192
EURUSD -93
AUDCAD 11
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.1M
XAUUSD -46K
US500 -1.7K
USDJPY 417
NAS100 -15K
JPN225 -88K
US30 84K
EURUSD -1K
AUDCAD 1.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +344.10 USD
Worst trade: -1 006 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 032.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 458.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend pt
500 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
11
0%
631
66%
49%
1.04
2.25
USD
66%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.