Trades (mainly) CHFJPY, EURAUD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, NZDCAD and GBPUSD on a M5 timeframe by combining automatic market phase detection with several technical indicators and a sophisticated News filter, switching between them based on the identified market phase to optimize opportunity and reduce risk.



Risk is reduced by continuously monitoring the market for possible phase changes and ensuring every position's risk and potential are thoroughly assessed and managed. The multi-trading approach detects market shifts and initiates timely strategy changes.



