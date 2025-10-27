- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD-ECN
|34
|XAUUSD-ECN
|30
|EURAUD-ECN
|28
|CHFJPY-ECN
|25
|EURUSD-ECN
|18
|EURGBP-ECN
|15
|EURCHF-ECN
|15
|AUDUSD-ECN
|14
|NZDUSD-ECN
|12
|USDCHF-ECN
|10
|NZDCAD-ECN
|9
|AUDNZD-ECN
|5
|USDCAD-ECN
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD-ECN
|517
|XAUUSD-ECN
|15K
|EURAUD-ECN
|941
|CHFJPY-ECN
|1.1K
|EURUSD-ECN
|509
|EURGBP-ECN
|210
|EURCHF-ECN
|148
|AUDUSD-ECN
|268
|NZDUSD-ECN
|210
|USDCHF-ECN
|711
|NZDCAD-ECN
|43
|AUDNZD-ECN
|47
|USDCAD-ECN
|64
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD-ECN
|-4.7K
|XAUUSD-ECN
|20K
|EURAUD-ECN
|9.2K
|CHFJPY-ECN
|11K
|EURUSD-ECN
|3.8K
|EURGBP-ECN
|1.8K
|EURCHF-ECN
|74
|AUDUSD-ECN
|2.1K
|NZDUSD-ECN
|1.8K
|USDCHF-ECN
|2.8K
|NZDCAD-ECN
|1.2K
|AUDNZD-ECN
|1.3K
|USDCAD-ECN
|500
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trades (mainly) CHFJPY, EURAUD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, NZDCAD and GBPUSD on a M5 timeframe by combining automatic market phase detection with several technical indicators and a sophisticated News filter, switching between them based on the identified market phase to optimize opportunity and reduce risk.
Risk is reduced by continuously monitoring the market for possible phase changes and ensuring every position's risk and potential are thoroughly assessed and managed. The multi-trading approach detects market shifts and initiates timely strategy changes.
USD
EUR
EUR