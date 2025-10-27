SignalsSections
Forex Investor Conservative

Frederik Arns
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 143%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
168 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
48 (22.22%)
Best trade:
1 109.29 EUR
Worst trade:
-197.42 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 327.48 EUR (74 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 096.83 EUR (23 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (3 759.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 447.48 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
98.58%
Max deposit load:
13.80%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
38.61
Long Trades:
143 (66.20%)
Short Trades:
73 (33.80%)
Profit Factor:
16.71
Expected Payoff:
79.77 EUR
Average Profit:
109.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-22.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-87.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-445.49 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
94.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.50 EUR
Maximal:
446.25 EUR (2.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.65% (446.73 EUR)
By Equity:
46.04% (12 279.72 EUR)

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD-ECN 34
XAUUSD-ECN 30
EURAUD-ECN 28
CHFJPY-ECN 25
EURUSD-ECN 18
EURGBP-ECN 15
EURCHF-ECN 15
AUDUSD-ECN 14
NZDUSD-ECN 12
USDCHF-ECN 10
NZDCAD-ECN 9
AUDNZD-ECN 5
USDCAD-ECN 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD-ECN 517
XAUUSD-ECN 15K
EURAUD-ECN 941
CHFJPY-ECN 1.1K
EURUSD-ECN 509
EURGBP-ECN 210
EURCHF-ECN 148
AUDUSD-ECN 268
NZDUSD-ECN 210
USDCHF-ECN 711
NZDCAD-ECN 43
AUDNZD-ECN 47
USDCAD-ECN 64
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD-ECN -4.7K
XAUUSD-ECN 20K
EURAUD-ECN 9.2K
CHFJPY-ECN 11K
EURUSD-ECN 3.8K
EURGBP-ECN 1.8K
EURCHF-ECN 74
AUDUSD-ECN 2.1K
NZDUSD-ECN 1.8K
USDCHF-ECN 2.8K
NZDCAD-ECN 1.2K
AUDNZD-ECN 1.3K
USDCAD-ECN 500
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Best trade: +1 109.29 EUR
Worst trade: -197 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 759.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.38 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trades (mainly) CHFJPY, EURAUD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, NZDCAD and GBPUSD on a M5 timeframe by combining automatic market phase detection with several technical indicators and a sophisticated News filter, switching between them based on the identified market phase to optimize opportunity and reduce risk.

Risk is reduced by continuously monitoring the market for possible phase changes and ensuring every position's risk and potential are thoroughly assessed and managed. The multi-trading approach detects market shifts and initiates timely strategy changes.


No reviews
2025.12.16 23:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 22:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 03:15
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 17:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 00:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 18:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 07:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Forex Investor Conservative
99 USD per month
143%
0
0
USD
34K
EUR
9
99%
216
77%
99%
16.70
79.77
EUR
46%
1:500
