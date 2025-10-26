- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12 259
Profit Trades:
9 608 (78.37%)
Loss Trades:
2 651 (21.62%)
Best trade:
762.60 USD
Worst trade:
-939.36 USD
Gross Profit:
169 885.22 USD (1 881 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93 278.16 USD (1 794 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (155.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 200.18 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
20.52%
Max deposit load:
11.72%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
266
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
13.42
Long Trades:
7 743 (63.16%)
Short Trades:
4 516 (36.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
6.25 USD
Average Profit:
17.68 USD
Average Loss:
-35.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 448.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 710.09 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
8.90%
Annual Forecast:
107.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 710.09 USD (9.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.04% (2 412.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.90% (6 225.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.cn
|12259
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.cn
|77K
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.cn
|88K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
微信：Shangguandaren-
Telegram:@DennisShangguan
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
383%
0
0
USD
USD
97K
USD
USD
41
0%
12 259
78%
21%
1.82
6.25
USD
USD
10%
1:500