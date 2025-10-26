- Growth
Trades:
22 137
Profit Trades:
15 911 (71.87%)
Loss Trades:
6 226 (28.12%)
Best trade:
1 711.64 USD
Worst trade:
-828.87 USD
Gross Profit:
136 391.72 USD (2 767 016 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77 142.44 USD (2 952 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (849.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 798.05 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
58.52%
Max deposit load:
119.42%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
631
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.60
Long Trades:
9 950 (44.95%)
Short Trades:
12 187 (55.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
2.68 USD
Average Profit:
8.57 USD
Average Loss:
-12.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 414.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 797.55 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
20.46%
Annual Forecast:
248.25%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 173.99 USD
Maximal:
3 797.55 USD (6.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.59% (3 429.64 USD)
By Equity:
77.19% (25 819.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19376
|GBPAUD
|1036
|EURCAD
|560
|EURAUD
|357
|GBPCAD
|286
|GBPNZD
|156
|EURNZD
|133
|NZDCAD
|64
|NZDUSD
|36
|EURUSD
|28
|EURJPY
|27
|GBPJPY
|24
|NZDJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|53K
|GBPAUD
|1.7K
|EURCAD
|476
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|606
|GBPNZD
|333
|EURNZD
|-7
|NZDCAD
|410
|NZDUSD
|98
|EURUSD
|185
|EURJPY
|62
|GBPJPY
|466
|NZDJPY
|165
|AUDJPY
|83
|USDJPY
|51
|USDCAD
|208
|GBPUSD
|99
|AUDCAD
|13
|AUDUSD
|93
|EURGBP
|-21
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-209K
|GBPAUD
|12K
|EURCAD
|-5.6K
|EURAUD
|-254
|GBPCAD
|427
|GBPNZD
|6.4K
|EURNZD
|6.2K
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|NZDUSD
|-421
|EURUSD
|-307
|EURJPY
|392
|GBPJPY
|4.1K
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|-774
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|615
|GBPUSD
|426
|AUDCAD
|-595
|AUDUSD
|392
|EURGBP
|-183
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 711.64 USD
Worst trade: -829 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +849.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 414.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|5.40 × 30
|
FBS-Real-7
|7.38 × 488
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
