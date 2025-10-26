SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Prophet NO3
Minggeng Yang

Prophet NO3

Minggeng Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
93 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 2 272%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22 137
Profit Trades:
15 911 (71.87%)
Loss Trades:
6 226 (28.12%)
Best trade:
1 711.64 USD
Worst trade:
-828.87 USD
Gross Profit:
136 391.72 USD (2 767 016 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77 142.44 USD (2 952 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (849.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 798.05 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
58.52%
Max deposit load:
119.42%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
631
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.60
Long Trades:
9 950 (44.95%)
Short Trades:
12 187 (55.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
2.68 USD
Average Profit:
8.57 USD
Average Loss:
-12.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 414.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 797.55 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
20.46%
Annual Forecast:
248.25%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 173.99 USD
Maximal:
3 797.55 USD (6.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.59% (3 429.64 USD)
By Equity:
77.19% (25 819.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19376
GBPAUD 1036
EURCAD 560
EURAUD 357
GBPCAD 286
GBPNZD 156
EURNZD 133
NZDCAD 64
NZDUSD 36
EURUSD 28
EURJPY 27
GBPJPY 24
NZDJPY 16
AUDJPY 8
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 6
GBPUSD 6
AUDCAD 6
AUDUSD 2
EURGBP 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 53K
GBPAUD 1.7K
EURCAD 476
EURAUD 1.2K
GBPCAD 606
GBPNZD 333
EURNZD -7
NZDCAD 410
NZDUSD 98
EURUSD 185
EURJPY 62
GBPJPY 466
NZDJPY 165
AUDJPY 83
USDJPY 51
USDCAD 208
GBPUSD 99
AUDCAD 13
AUDUSD 93
EURGBP -21
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -209K
GBPAUD 12K
EURCAD -5.6K
EURAUD -254
GBPCAD 427
GBPNZD 6.4K
EURNZD 6.2K
NZDCAD 2.9K
NZDUSD -421
EURUSD -307
EURJPY 392
GBPJPY 4.1K
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY -774
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 615
GBPUSD 426
AUDCAD -595
AUDUSD 392
EURGBP -183
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 711.64 USD
Worst trade: -829 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +849.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 414.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
1.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
BlueberryMarkets-Live
5.40 × 30
FBS-Real-7
7.38 × 488
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
微信:Shangguandaren-
Telegram:@DennisShangguan
No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 11:08
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.26 18:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.26 18:49
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Prophet NO3
30 USD per month
2 272%
0
0
USD
59K
USD
93
33%
22 137
71%
59%
1.76
2.68
USD
81%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.