- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
154
Profit Trades:
145 (94.15%)
Loss Trades:
9 (5.84%)
Best trade:
156.96 USD
Worst trade:
-316.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 530.33 USD (63 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-689.09 USD (7 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
105 (716.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
716.38 USD (105)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
2.96%
Max deposit load:
6.24%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
76 (49.35%)
Short Trades:
78 (50.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
5.46 USD
Average Profit:
10.55 USD
Average Loss:
-76.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-177.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-316.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.11%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
417.29 USD (22.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.58% (417.29 USD)
By Equity:
16.67% (308.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|145
|EURUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|837
|EURUSD
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|EURUSD
|-133
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +156.96 USD
Worst trade: -317 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 105
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +716.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -177.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.18 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.25 × 4
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.94 × 432
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.65 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.71 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.04 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
12
96%
154
94%
3%
2.22
5.46
USD
USD
23%
1:500