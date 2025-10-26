SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LiveRo0001
Filip Stefan Daniel

LiveRo0001

Filip Stefan Daniel
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 98%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
154
Profit Trades:
145 (94.15%)
Loss Trades:
9 (5.84%)
Best trade:
156.96 USD
Worst trade:
-316.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 530.33 USD (63 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-689.09 USD (7 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
105 (716.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
716.38 USD (105)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
2.96%
Max deposit load:
6.24%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
76 (49.35%)
Short Trades:
78 (50.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
5.46 USD
Average Profit:
10.55 USD
Average Loss:
-76.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-177.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-316.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.11%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
417.29 USD (22.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.58% (417.29 USD)
By Equity:
16.67% (308.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 145
EURUSD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 837
EURUSD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 56K
EURUSD -133
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +156.96 USD
Worst trade: -317 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 105
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +716.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -177.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 8
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.18 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 10
Exness-Real17
0.25 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.94 × 432
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
Axi-US06-Live
1.65 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.71 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
1.75 × 4
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.04 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
No reviews
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 00:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 19:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 12:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 09:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.