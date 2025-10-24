SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Smokey
Andy Chandra

Smokey

Andy Chandra
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
Exness-Real17
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
25 (42.37%)
Loss Trades:
34 (57.63%)
Best trade:
1 101.85 USD
Worst trade:
-385.29 USD
Gross Profit:
11 863.29 USD (949 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 965.72 USD (313 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 662.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 662.69 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
94.85%
Max deposit load:
13.35%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
59 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
32.16 USD
Average Profit:
474.53 USD
Average Loss:
-293.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 404.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 404.83 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.76%
Annual Forecast:
-33.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 102.90 USD (31.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.39% (4 102.90 USD)
By Equity:
7.12% (712.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 9
US500 8
HK50 7
XAUUSD 6
AUS200 6
USDJPY 6
USTEC 6
EURJPY 4
STOXX50 4
UK100 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 -731
US500 -1.1K
HK50 -1.2K
XAUUSD 3.9K
AUS200 -912
USDJPY 987
USTEC 394
EURJPY -1.1K
STOXX50 -44
UK100 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -4.3K
US500 -5.6K
HK50 -11K
XAUUSD 619K
AUS200 -24K
USDJPY 1.9K
USTEC 33K
EURJPY -3.1K
STOXX50 -7.3K
UK100 38K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 101.85 USD
Worst trade: -385 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 662.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 404.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.40 × 322
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
2.98 × 53
Exness-Real16
3.90 × 10
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
7.33 × 12
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
XMTrading-Real 12
10.00 × 1
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
Risk control is our main priority

Mainly trade on index, so please make sure your account can enter trades on index


for those who wanted to use the same broker as mine, please kindly subscribe through the link below :

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/tmlvumlv


thank you


No reviews
2025.12.22 23:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.21 23:23
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 10:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 10:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 16:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 15:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 03:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 02:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 02:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.30 04:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.30 03:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.24 03:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 03:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 21 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of the 538 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 03:51
80% of trades performed within 5 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of the 538 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
