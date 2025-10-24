- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
127 (64.14%)
Loss Trades:
71 (35.86%)
Best trade:
15.02 USD
Worst trade:
-47.75 USD
Gross Profit:
460.31 USD (18 942 pips)
Gross Loss:
-565.08 USD (17 245 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (14.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.27 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
65.91%
Max deposit load:
9.14%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
60 (30.30%)
Short Trades:
138 (69.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.62 USD
Average Loss:
-7.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-151.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.33 USD
Maximal:
254.05 USD (23.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.00% (254.05 USD)
By Equity:
21.05% (211.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|73
|USDJPY
|50
|USDCHF
|35
|GBPUSD
|16
|XAUUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-93
|USDJPY
|54
|USDCHF
|-49
|GBPUSD
|-36
|XAUUSD
|-3
|EURUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|USDJPY
|5.5K
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|XAUUSD
|-280
|EURUSD
|316
|USDCAD
|152
|NZDUSD
|203
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.02 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.08 × 71
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.11 × 123
Free Style Trader
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
895
USD
USD
10
0%
198
64%
66%
0.81
-0.53
USD
USD
23%
1:500