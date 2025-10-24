SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hoho9
Hendro Sasmito

Hoho9

Hendro Sasmito
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -10%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
127 (64.14%)
Loss Trades:
71 (35.86%)
Best trade:
15.02 USD
Worst trade:
-47.75 USD
Gross Profit:
460.31 USD (18 942 pips)
Gross Loss:
-565.08 USD (17 245 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (14.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.27 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
65.91%
Max deposit load:
9.14%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
60 (30.30%)
Short Trades:
138 (69.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.62 USD
Average Loss:
-7.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-151.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.33 USD
Maximal:
254.05 USD (23.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.00% (254.05 USD)
By Equity:
21.05% (211.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 73
USDJPY 50
USDCHF 35
GBPUSD 16
XAUUSD 11
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 3
NZDUSD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -93
USDJPY 54
USDCHF -49
GBPUSD -36
XAUUSD -3
EURUSD 15
USDCAD 3
NZDUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD -1.7K
USDJPY 5.5K
USDCHF -1.4K
GBPUSD -1.2K
XAUUSD -280
EURUSD 316
USDCAD 152
NZDUSD 203
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.02 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 3
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 6
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 7
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.08 × 71
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.11 × 123
281 more...
Free Style Trader
No reviews
2025.12.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 16:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 01:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 01:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
