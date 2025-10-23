SignalsSections
Eloizio Coelho Alves

Piltai

Eloizio Coelho Alves
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
8 / 9.7K USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2025 2 545%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 098
Profit Trades:
1 083 (98.63%)
Loss Trades:
15 (1.37%)
Best trade:
28.69 USD
Worst trade:
-8.28 USD
Gross Profit:
2 378.71 USD (258 190 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.36 USD (5 867 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
941 (1 747.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 747.44 USD (941)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.38%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
129.14
Long Trades:
527 (48.00%)
Short Trades:
571 (52.00%)
Profit Factor:
47.23
Expected Payoff:
2.12 USD
Average Profit:
2.20 USD
Average Loss:
-3.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-18.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.03 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.36%
Annual Forecast:
128.64%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.03 USD (2.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.26% (18.03 USD)
By Equity:
40.60% (810.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.s 317
EURUSD.s 245
AUDUSD.s 177
AUDCAD.s 151
NZDCAD.s 134
USDJPY.s 33
USDCHF.s 18
USDCAD.s 15
EURGBP.s 7
EURJPY.s 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.s 814
EURUSD.s 609
AUDUSD.s 304
AUDCAD.s 184
NZDCAD.s 198
USDJPY.s 85
USDCHF.s 83
USDCAD.s 38
EURGBP.s 12
EURJPY.s 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.s 82K
EURUSD.s 60K
AUDUSD.s 31K
AUDCAD.s 27K
NZDCAD.s 28K
USDJPY.s 13K
USDCHF.s 5.6K
USDCAD.s 5.2K
EURGBP.s 985
EURJPY.s 162
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.69 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 941
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 747.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 07:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 06:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 05:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 12:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 10:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
