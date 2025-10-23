SignalsSections
Zeuss Alpha Plus INDEX

0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 115%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 070
Profit Trades:
2 636 (85.86%)
Loss Trades:
434 (14.14%)
Best trade:
5 091.75 USD
Worst trade:
-10 732.65 USD
Gross Profit:
323 807.33 USD (35 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209 625.26 USD (21 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (8 245.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 395.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
78.29%
Max deposit load:
175.93%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.83
Long Trades:
1 550 (50.49%)
Short Trades:
1 520 (49.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
37.19 USD
Average Profit:
122.84 USD
Average Loss:
-483.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 924.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 732.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.94%
Annual Forecast:
-47.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 678.25 USD
Maximal:
29 805.83 USD (12.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.58% (16 282.12 USD)
By Equity:
55.37% (123 673.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 3052
XAUUSD 10
EURUSD 5
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 115K
XAUUSD -1.1K
EURUSD -72
USDCAD 157
GBPUSD 5
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 15K
XAUUSD 116
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 37
GBPUSD 8
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 091.75 USD
Worst trade: -10 733 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 245.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 924.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.43 × 1622
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 134
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.96 × 393
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.33 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.06 × 17
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
18 more...
Estrategia agresiva buscando un 100% en periodo minimo de 7 meses
No reviews
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 23:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 21:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 18:01
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
