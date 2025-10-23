- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 070
Profit Trades:
2 636 (85.86%)
Loss Trades:
434 (14.14%)
Best trade:
5 091.75 USD
Worst trade:
-10 732.65 USD
Gross Profit:
323 807.33 USD (35 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209 625.26 USD (21 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (8 245.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 395.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
78.29%
Max deposit load:
175.93%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.83
Long Trades:
1 550 (50.49%)
Short Trades:
1 520 (49.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
37.19 USD
Average Profit:
122.84 USD
Average Loss:
-483.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 924.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 732.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.94%
Annual Forecast:
-47.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 678.25 USD
Maximal:
29 805.83 USD (12.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.58% (16 282.12 USD)
By Equity:
55.37% (123 673.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|3052
|XAUUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SP500
|115K
|XAUUSD
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|-72
|USDCAD
|157
|GBPUSD
|5
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SP500
|15K
|XAUUSD
|116
|EURUSD
|12
|USDCAD
|37
|GBPUSD
|8
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 091.75 USD
Worst trade: -10 733 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 245.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 924.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.43 × 1622
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 134
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.96 × 393
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.06 × 17
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
Estrategia agresiva buscando un 100% en periodo minimo de 7 meses
No reviews
