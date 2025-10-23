SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Crazy Whale Gold Research
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri

Crazy Whale Gold Research

Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 185%
Exness-MT5Real39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
560
Profit Trades:
534 (95.35%)
Loss Trades:
26 (4.64%)
Best trade:
563.51 USD
Worst trade:
-55.79 USD
Gross Profit:
1 924.38 USD (1 917 509 pips)
Gross Loss:
-619.00 USD (614 996 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
266 (61.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
678.94 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
23.59%
Max deposit load:
4.27%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.57
Long Trades:
555 (99.11%)
Short Trades:
5 (0.89%)
Profit Factor:
3.11
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
3.60 USD
Average Loss:
-23.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-60.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.17 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.62%
Annual Forecast:
92.40%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.17 USD
Maximal:
152.36 USD (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.45% (152.36 USD)
By Equity:
4.90% (49.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 560
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +563.51 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.12 02:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 01:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Crazy Whale Gold Research
30 USD per month
185%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
21
87%
560
95%
24%
3.10
2.33
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

