Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Vanilla Compound
Riken Ardian

Vanilla Compound

Riken Ardian
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 151%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 645
Profit Trades:
658 (40.00%)
Loss Trades:
987 (60.00%)
Best trade:
1 110.11 USD
Worst trade:
-1 390.91 USD
Gross Profit:
245 574.87 USD (2 277 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-218 999.38 USD (1 770 920 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (10 922.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 983.63 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
60.30%
Max deposit load:
10.15%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
1 144 (69.54%)
Short Trades:
501 (30.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
16.16 USD
Average Profit:
373.21 USD
Average Loss:
-221.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-14 793.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 793.20 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
19.04%
Annual Forecast:
230.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 171.15 USD
Maximal:
29 695.39 USD (204.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.98% (29 695.39 USD)
By Equity:
4.75% (1 645.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1645
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 27K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 507K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 110.11 USD
Worst trade: -1 391 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 922.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14 793.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 06:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 19:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 18:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 13:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 05:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.34% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 05:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vanilla Compound
30 USD per month
151%
0
0
USD
48K
USD
41
0%
1 645
40%
60%
1.12
16.16
USD
72%
1:50
Copy

