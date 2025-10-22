- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 645
Profit Trades:
658 (40.00%)
Loss Trades:
987 (60.00%)
Best trade:
1 110.11 USD
Worst trade:
-1 390.91 USD
Gross Profit:
245 574.87 USD (2 277 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-218 999.38 USD (1 770 920 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (10 922.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 983.63 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
60.30%
Max deposit load:
10.15%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
1 144 (69.54%)
Short Trades:
501 (30.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
16.16 USD
Average Profit:
373.21 USD
Average Loss:
-221.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-14 793.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 793.20 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
19.04%
Annual Forecast:
230.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 171.15 USD
Maximal:
29 695.39 USD (204.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.98% (29 695.39 USD)
By Equity:
4.75% (1 645.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1645
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|507K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
