Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

FibMaster Stocks

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
32 (45.07%)
Loss Trades:
39 (54.93%)
Best trade:
183.73 USD
Worst trade:
-37.32 USD
Gross Profit:
494.23 USD (24 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-323.47 USD (20 377 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (90.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.70 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
87.95%
Max deposit load:
87.24%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
48 (67.61%)
Short Trades:
23 (32.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
2.41 USD
Average Profit:
15.44 USD
Average Loss:
-8.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-49.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.58 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.27%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.07 USD
Maximal:
142.07 USD (14.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.21% (142.07 USD)
By Equity:
3.96% (37.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
TSLA 17
MSFT 10
META 10
AAPL 10
NVIDIA 9
GOOG 7
AMAZON 7
XAGUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
TSLA 222
MSFT -71
META -49
AAPL 16
NVIDIA 14
GOOG 42
AMAZON -8
XAGUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
TSLA 6.2K
MSFT -1.9K
META -5.8K
AAPL 1.1K
NVIDIA 133
GOOG 4.4K
AMAZON -331
XAGUSD 83
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +183.73 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.22 02:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.22 02:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 02:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
