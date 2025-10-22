SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / OptimusPrime EA
Adolf Anatory Mkonda

OptimusPrime EA

Adolf Anatory Mkonda
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 67%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
58 (82.85%)
Loss Trades:
12 (17.14%)
Best trade:
19.21 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
118.00 USD (12 599 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.11 USD (7 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (22.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.34 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
79.11%
Max deposit load:
26.78%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.35
Long Trades:
50 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
20 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-12.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
15.39 USD (10.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.46% (15.54 USD)
By Equity:
43.20% (63.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 35
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY 13
EURUSD 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 26
GBPUSD 22
USDJPY 10
EURUSD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 453
GBPUSD 2.3K
USDJPY 1.8K
EURUSD 894
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.21 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15
25.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 21:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 04:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 01:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 09:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 02:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 23:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 21:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 17:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register