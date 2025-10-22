- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
58 (82.85%)
Loss Trades:
12 (17.14%)
Best trade:
19.21 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
118.00 USD (12 599 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.11 USD (7 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (22.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.34 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
79.11%
Max deposit load:
26.78%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.35
Long Trades:
50 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
20 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-12.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
15.39 USD (10.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.46% (15.54 USD)
By Equity:
43.20% (63.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|35
|GBPUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|26
|GBPUSD
|22
|USDJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|453
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|894
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.21 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
