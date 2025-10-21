- Growth
Trades:
320
Profit Trades:
258 (80.62%)
Loss Trades:
62 (19.38%)
Best trade:
15.55 USD
Worst trade:
-11.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 060.36 USD (32 770 pips)
Gross Loss:
-206.22 USD (8 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (146.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.42 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
59.57%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.29
Long Trades:
138 (43.13%)
Short Trades:
182 (56.88%)
Profit Factor:
5.14
Expected Payoff:
2.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-3.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-75.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.66 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
13.39%
Annual Forecast:
162.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.66 USD (3.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.51% (75.66 USD)
By Equity:
15.41% (316.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|243
|AUDCAD
|75
|XAUUSD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|641
|AUDCAD
|212
|XAUUSD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|16K
|AUDCAD
|8.5K
|XAUUSD
|203
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.55 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.31 × 2321
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.43 × 53
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.44 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.46 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.50 × 12
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.73 × 202
|
Exness-Real16
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.16 × 1204
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.27 × 726
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.34 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.36 × 1026
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.44 × 59
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.07 × 331
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.22 × 349
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.25 × 1749
