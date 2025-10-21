SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Stable 20 per day
Wei Tao Hu

Stable 20 per day

Wei Tao Hu
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 54%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
320
Profit Trades:
258 (80.62%)
Loss Trades:
62 (19.38%)
Best trade:
15.55 USD
Worst trade:
-11.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 060.36 USD (32 770 pips)
Gross Loss:
-206.22 USD (8 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (146.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.42 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
59.57%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.29
Long Trades:
138 (43.13%)
Short Trades:
182 (56.88%)
Profit Factor:
5.14
Expected Payoff:
2.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-3.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-75.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.66 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
13.39%
Annual Forecast:
162.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.66 USD (3.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.51% (75.66 USD)
By Equity:
15.41% (316.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 243
AUDCAD 75
XAUUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 641
AUDCAD 212
XAUUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 16K
AUDCAD 8.5K
XAUUSD 203
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.55 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.31 × 2321
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.43 × 53
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.44 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.46 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.50 × 12
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.73 × 202
Exness-Real16
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.16 × 1204
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.27 × 726
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.34 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.36 × 1026
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.44 × 59
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live19
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.07 × 331
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.22 × 349
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.25 × 1749
44 more...
Let's get stable $20 per day together. Low drawdown and stable profit.
No reviews
2026.01.03 00:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.12 13:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 10:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
