- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
468
Profit Trades:
210 (44.87%)
Loss Trades:
258 (55.13%)
Best trade:
745.20 USD
Worst trade:
-863.82 USD
Gross Profit:
65 421.96 USD (651 636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 414.69 USD (525 737 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3 467.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 818.28 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
63.27%
Max deposit load:
17.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
311 (66.45%)
Short Trades:
157 (33.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
19.25 USD
Average Profit:
311.53 USD
Average Loss:
-218.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 141.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 219.12 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-50.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 554.11 USD
Maximal:
9 497.36 USD (44.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.43% (4 077.06 USD)
By Equity:
8.33% (759.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|363
|EURJPY
|36
|GBPJPY
|29
|CADJPY
|11
|CHFJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURJPY
|-335
|GBPJPY
|-892
|CADJPY
|104
|CHFJPY
|-103
|GBPUSD
|-165
|NZDJPY
|192
|AUDJPY
|169
|USDJPY
|-93
|EURNZD
|-134
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|139K
|EURJPY
|-3.6K
|GBPJPY
|-12K
|CADJPY
|2.4K
|CHFJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|NZDJPY
|2.3K
|AUDJPY
|2K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|EURNZD
|-974
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +745.20 USD
Worst trade: -864 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 467.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 141.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
176%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
33
0%
468
44%
63%
1.15
19.25
USD
USD
85%
1:50