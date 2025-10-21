SignalsSections
Rqbianto

SR Investama

Rqbianto
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 176%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
468
Profit Trades:
210 (44.87%)
Loss Trades:
258 (55.13%)
Best trade:
745.20 USD
Worst trade:
-863.82 USD
Gross Profit:
65 421.96 USD (651 636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 414.69 USD (525 737 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3 467.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 818.28 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
63.27%
Max deposit load:
17.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
311 (66.45%)
Short Trades:
157 (33.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
19.25 USD
Average Profit:
311.53 USD
Average Loss:
-218.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 141.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 219.12 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-50.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 554.11 USD
Maximal:
9 497.36 USD (44.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.43% (4 077.06 USD)
By Equity:
8.33% (759.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 363
EURJPY 36
GBPJPY 29
CADJPY 11
CHFJPY 10
GBPUSD 9
NZDJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10K
EURJPY -335
GBPJPY -892
CADJPY 104
CHFJPY -103
GBPUSD -165
NZDJPY 192
AUDJPY 169
USDJPY -93
EURNZD -134
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 139K
EURJPY -3.6K
GBPJPY -12K
CADJPY 2.4K
CHFJPY -1.4K
GBPUSD -1.2K
NZDJPY 2.3K
AUDJPY 2K
USDJPY -1K
EURNZD -974
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +745.20 USD
Worst trade: -864 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 467.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 141.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 21
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 9
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
298 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 13:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 09:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 09:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.14 17:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 09:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 09:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 09:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SR Investama
30 USD per month
176%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
33
0%
468
44%
63%
1.15
19.25
USD
85%
1:50
