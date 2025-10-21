SignalsSections
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Heru Hermawan

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
43 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
70.22 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 376.56 USD (130 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (1 376.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 376.56 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.39
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.05%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
15289.11
Long Trades:
43 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2549.19
Expected Payoff:
32.01 USD
Average Profit:
32.01 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
14.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.03 USD)
By Equity:
62.33% (2 970.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 130K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.22 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 376.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
22.00 × 1
Do not follow this signal.
This is my customer's account.

If you want me to trade directly on your account like this
Please contact me via WhatsApp below
https://wa.me/6285156637515
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Heru Hermawan
70 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
11
100%
43
100%
100%
2549.18
32.01
USD
62%
1:500
Copy

