Daniel Stefanus Fikri Loteng

TRADERS FAMILY

Daniel Stefanus Fikri Loteng
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 55%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
100 (40.81%)
Loss Trades:
145 (59.18%)
Best trade:
89.44 USD
Worst trade:
-43.22 USD
Gross Profit:
2 423.52 USD (259 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 166.98 USD (218 793 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (234.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
234.71 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
41.01%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
161 (65.71%)
Short Trades:
84 (34.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
24.24 USD
Average Loss:
-14.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-313.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-313.29 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
17.43%
Annual Forecast:
211.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
441.11 USD
Maximal:
504.64 USD (41.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.63% (504.64 USD)
By Equity:
9.27% (63.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 234
NQ100.R 3
CHFJPY 2
USDJPY 1
DJ30.R 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 255
NQ100.R 33
CHFJPY -7
USDJPY -7
DJ30.R -1
EURUSD -10
GBPUSD -4
GBPJPY 0
AUDJPY -3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
NQ100.R 17K
CHFJPY -926
USDJPY -1K
DJ30.R -82
EURUSD -1K
GBPUSD -398
GBPJPY 80
AUDJPY -350
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.44 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +234.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -313.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 17
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
312 more...
5%
No reviews
2025.12.12 12:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.16 16:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.15 15:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.05% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 18:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 20:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
