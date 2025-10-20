- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
100 (40.81%)
Loss Trades:
145 (59.18%)
Best trade:
89.44 USD
Worst trade:
-43.22 USD
Gross Profit:
2 423.52 USD (259 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 166.98 USD (218 793 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (234.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
234.71 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
41.01%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
161 (65.71%)
Short Trades:
84 (34.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
24.24 USD
Average Loss:
-14.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-313.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-313.29 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
17.43%
Annual Forecast:
211.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
441.11 USD
Maximal:
504.64 USD (41.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.63% (504.64 USD)
By Equity:
9.27% (63.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|234
|NQ100.R
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|DJ30.R
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|255
|NQ100.R
|33
|CHFJPY
|-7
|USDJPY
|-7
|DJ30.R
|-1
|EURUSD
|-10
|GBPUSD
|-4
|GBPJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|-3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|NQ100.R
|17K
|CHFJPY
|-926
|USDJPY
|-1K
|DJ30.R
|-82
|EURUSD
|-1K
|GBPUSD
|-398
|GBPJPY
|80
|AUDJPY
|-350
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.44 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +234.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -313.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
5%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
USD
773
USD
USD
20
0%
245
40%
41%
1.11
1.05
USD
USD
51%
1:200