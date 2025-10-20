SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ice Rocket
Victor Minaev

Ice Rocket

Victor Minaev
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 134%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 254
Profit Trades:
2 010 (61.77%)
Loss Trades:
1 244 (38.23%)
Best trade:
314.25 USD
Worst trade:
-590.41 USD
Gross Profit:
18 758.59 USD (8 191 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 010.93 USD (7 339 840 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (216.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
791.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
92.54%
Max deposit load:
40.19%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
145
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
1 849 (56.82%)
Short Trades:
1 405 (43.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
9.33 USD
Average Loss:
-12.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-14.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-872.67 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-25.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.60 USD
Maximal:
1 585.53 USD (30.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.28% (629.98 USD)
By Equity:
26.81% (1 144.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 871
NAS100.r 818
BTCUSD 258
SP500.r 207
USDJPY+ 196
GBPUSD+ 192
DJ30.r 130
EURUSD+ 127
GER40.r 118
XAGUSD 50
NZDCAD+ 33
EURNZD+ 28
AUDUSD+ 26
AUDCAD+ 25
USDCAD+ 24
CHFJPY+ 18
AUDNZD+ 17
NZDUSD+ 14
EURCAD+ 14
EURAUD+ 12
EURCHF+ 12
GBPCAD+ 12
GBPJPY+ 10
EURJPY+ 10
AUDJPY+ 9
GBPAUD+ 7
CADCHF+ 5
USDCHF+ 5
GBPCHF+ 2
GBPNZD+ 2
AUDCHF+ 1
CADJPY+ 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
NAS100.r 671
BTCUSD 1
SP500.r 25
USDJPY+ 14
GBPUSD+ 1.1K
DJ30.r -252
EURUSD+ 285
GER40.r -45
XAGUSD 43
NZDCAD+ 31
EURNZD+ 217
AUDUSD+ -128
AUDCAD+ 178
USDCAD+ 75
CHFJPY+ 53
AUDNZD+ -80
NZDUSD+ -3
EURCAD+ 492
EURAUD+ -472
EURCHF+ -4
GBPCAD+ 384
GBPJPY+ -121
EURJPY+ 129
AUDJPY+ -268
GBPAUD+ 384
CADCHF+ 66
USDCHF+ 3
GBPCHF+ 46
GBPNZD+ -139
AUDCHF+ 25
CADJPY+ 11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 183K
NAS100.r 701K
BTCUSD 223K
SP500.r 5.9K
USDJPY+ 7.4K
GBPUSD+ 11K
DJ30.r -251K
EURUSD+ 10K
GER40.r -40K
XAGUSD 879
NZDCAD+ 2.8K
EURNZD+ 5.7K
AUDUSD+ -4K
AUDCAD+ 1.1K
USDCAD+ -2.2K
CHFJPY+ 8K
AUDNZD+ -1.7K
NZDUSD+ -642
EURCAD+ 1.2K
EURAUD+ -3.3K
EURCHF+ 175
GBPCAD+ 1.9K
GBPJPY+ -4.2K
EURJPY+ -3.5K
AUDJPY+ 522
GBPAUD+ 1.1K
CADCHF+ 154
USDCHF+ -109
GBPCHF+ 229
GBPNZD+ -2.6K
AUDCHF+ 70
CADJPY+ 42
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +314.25 USD
Worst trade: -590 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +216.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
1.41 × 96
VantageInternational-Live 5
364.00 × 1
A portfolio of Expert Advisors is working (most of them break through levels), risky strategies are not used (there are no grids, martingales, etc.)
No reviews
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 21:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 19:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 3.15% of days out of 286 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
