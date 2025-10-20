- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 254
Profit Trades:
2 010 (61.77%)
Loss Trades:
1 244 (38.23%)
Best trade:
314.25 USD
Worst trade:
-590.41 USD
Gross Profit:
18 758.59 USD (8 191 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 010.93 USD (7 339 840 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (216.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
791.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
92.54%
Max deposit load:
40.19%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
145
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
1 849 (56.82%)
Short Trades:
1 405 (43.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
9.33 USD
Average Loss:
-12.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-14.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-872.67 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-25.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.60 USD
Maximal:
1 585.53 USD (30.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.28% (629.98 USD)
By Equity:
26.81% (1 144.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|871
|NAS100.r
|818
|BTCUSD
|258
|SP500.r
|207
|USDJPY+
|196
|GBPUSD+
|192
|DJ30.r
|130
|EURUSD+
|127
|GER40.r
|118
|XAGUSD
|50
|NZDCAD+
|33
|EURNZD+
|28
|AUDUSD+
|26
|AUDCAD+
|25
|USDCAD+
|24
|CHFJPY+
|18
|AUDNZD+
|17
|NZDUSD+
|14
|EURCAD+
|14
|EURAUD+
|12
|EURCHF+
|12
|GBPCAD+
|12
|GBPJPY+
|10
|EURJPY+
|10
|AUDJPY+
|9
|GBPAUD+
|7
|CADCHF+
|5
|USDCHF+
|5
|GBPCHF+
|2
|GBPNZD+
|2
|AUDCHF+
|1
|CADJPY+
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1K
|NAS100.r
|671
|BTCUSD
|1
|SP500.r
|25
|USDJPY+
|14
|GBPUSD+
|1.1K
|DJ30.r
|-252
|EURUSD+
|285
|GER40.r
|-45
|XAGUSD
|43
|NZDCAD+
|31
|EURNZD+
|217
|AUDUSD+
|-128
|AUDCAD+
|178
|USDCAD+
|75
|CHFJPY+
|53
|AUDNZD+
|-80
|NZDUSD+
|-3
|EURCAD+
|492
|EURAUD+
|-472
|EURCHF+
|-4
|GBPCAD+
|384
|GBPJPY+
|-121
|EURJPY+
|129
|AUDJPY+
|-268
|GBPAUD+
|384
|CADCHF+
|66
|USDCHF+
|3
|GBPCHF+
|46
|GBPNZD+
|-139
|AUDCHF+
|25
|CADJPY+
|11
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|183K
|NAS100.r
|701K
|BTCUSD
|223K
|SP500.r
|5.9K
|USDJPY+
|7.4K
|GBPUSD+
|11K
|DJ30.r
|-251K
|EURUSD+
|10K
|GER40.r
|-40K
|XAGUSD
|879
|NZDCAD+
|2.8K
|EURNZD+
|5.7K
|AUDUSD+
|-4K
|AUDCAD+
|1.1K
|USDCAD+
|-2.2K
|CHFJPY+
|8K
|AUDNZD+
|-1.7K
|NZDUSD+
|-642
|EURCAD+
|1.2K
|EURAUD+
|-3.3K
|EURCHF+
|175
|GBPCAD+
|1.9K
|GBPJPY+
|-4.2K
|EURJPY+
|-3.5K
|AUDJPY+
|522
|GBPAUD+
|1.1K
|CADCHF+
|154
|USDCHF+
|-109
|GBPCHF+
|229
|GBPNZD+
|-2.6K
|AUDCHF+
|70
|CADJPY+
|42
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +314.25 USD
Worst trade: -590 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +216.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
A portfolio of Expert Advisors is working (most of them break through levels), risky strategies are not used (there are no grids, martingales, etc.)
No reviews
