Trades:
340
Profit Trades:
164 (48.23%)
Loss Trades:
176 (51.76%)
Best trade:
592.36 USD
Worst trade:
-607.26 USD
Gross Profit:
50 334.04 USD (499 737 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 687.12 USD (399 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (5 268.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 268.61 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
71.16%
Max deposit load:
2.87%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
229 (67.35%)
Short Trades:
111 (32.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
25.43 USD
Average Profit:
306.91 USD
Average Loss:
-236.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 397.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 397.91 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-1.43%
Annual Forecast:
-17.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 909.18 USD
Maximal:
7 147.84 USD (33.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.73% (7 147.84 USD)
By Equity:
2.64% (733.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|247
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|14
|CHFJPY
|12
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.7K
|USDJPY
|-48
|GBPJPY
|-197
|EURJPY
|-663
|CHFJPY
|-360
|EURUSD
|-117
|GBPUSD
|227
|AUDJPY
|-4
|USDCHF
|108
|CADJPY
|-60
|USDCAD
|46
|EURGBP
|35
|NZDUSD
|-24
|AUDUSD
|33
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|110K
|USDJPY
|408
|GBPJPY
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|-7.7K
|CHFJPY
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|-634
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|AUDJPY
|80
|USDCHF
|778
|CADJPY
|-500
|USDCAD
|649
|EURGBP
|370
|NZDUSD
|-200
|AUDUSD
|300
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +592.36 USD
Worst trade: -607 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 268.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 397.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 13
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
29K
USD
USD
26
0%
340
48%
71%
1.20
25.43
USD
USD
30%
1:50