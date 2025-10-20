SignalsSections
Sahid Cahyono

Sahidnoe

Sahid Cahyono
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
340
Profit Trades:
164 (48.23%)
Loss Trades:
176 (51.76%)
Best trade:
592.36 USD
Worst trade:
-607.26 USD
Gross Profit:
50 334.04 USD (499 737 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 687.12 USD (399 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (5 268.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 268.61 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
71.16%
Max deposit load:
2.87%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
229 (67.35%)
Short Trades:
111 (32.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
25.43 USD
Average Profit:
306.91 USD
Average Loss:
-236.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 397.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 397.91 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-1.43%
Annual Forecast:
-17.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 909.18 USD
Maximal:
7 147.84 USD (33.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.73% (7 147.84 USD)
By Equity:
2.64% (733.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 247
USDJPY 18
GBPJPY 16
EURJPY 14
CHFJPY 12
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD 7
AUDJPY 6
USDCHF 3
CADJPY 3
USDCAD 2
EURGBP 2
NZDUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.7K
USDJPY -48
GBPJPY -197
EURJPY -663
CHFJPY -360
EURUSD -117
GBPUSD 227
AUDJPY -4
USDCHF 108
CADJPY -60
USDCAD 46
EURGBP 35
NZDUSD -24
AUDUSD 33
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 110K
USDJPY 408
GBPJPY -1.3K
EURJPY -7.7K
CHFJPY -3.6K
EURUSD -634
GBPUSD 2.1K
AUDJPY 80
USDCHF 778
CADJPY -500
USDCAD 649
EURGBP 370
NZDUSD -200
AUDUSD 300
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +592.36 USD
Worst trade: -607 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 268.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 397.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
322 more...
Investor only
No reviews
2025.10.28 04:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 02:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 09:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.83% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 09:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
