Maulana Rifai

Ngerok Speed

Maulana Rifai
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
10 (21.27%)
Loss Trades:
37 (78.72%)
Best trade:
18.85 USD
Worst trade:
-5.01 USD
Gross Profit:
78.48 USD (58 148 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73.77 USD (95 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (21.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.48 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
3.10%
Max deposit load:
86.55%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
12 (25.53%)
Short Trades:
35 (74.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
7.85 USD
Average Loss:
-1.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-26.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.51 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-6.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.62 USD
Maximal:
28.27 USD (34.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.25% (28.27 USD)
By Equity:
9.30% (3.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 38
BTCUSDm 3
USDJPYm 3
GBPJPYm 2
EURUSDm 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -5
BTCUSDm -5
USDJPYm 10
GBPJPYm 6
EURUSDm -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -4.7K
BTCUSDm -34K
USDJPYm 361
GBPJPYm 486
EURUSDm -36
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.85 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My Trading Journey

No reviews
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 12:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 18:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 12:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 12:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 18:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.25 08:28
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of trading days is too low
