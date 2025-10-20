SignauxSections
Ngerok Speed
Maulana Rifai

Ngerok Speed

Maulana Rifai
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 31%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
3 (27.27%)
Perte trades:
8 (72.73%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.85 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
29.96 USD (29 967 pips)
Perte brute:
-14.44 USD (30 376 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (11.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
18.85 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
0.99%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
86.55%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
8 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.43
Longs trades:
7 (63.64%)
Courts trades:
4 (36.36%)
Facteur de profit:
2.07
Rendement attendu:
1.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.99 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.81 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-10.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10.82 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.62 USD
Maximal:
10.82 USD (18.99%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.99% (10.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.05% (0.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 10
BTCUSDm 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 17
BTCUSDm -2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 17K
BTCUSDm -18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.85 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.11 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real28" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper


The NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper strategy focuses on trend-following with a high-precision scalping approach. It aims to capture short-term momentum within the dominant market trend using technical confirmation and disciplined risk management.

🔹 Methodology:

  • Trades follow the main market trend on mid-time frames (M15–H1).

  • Scalping entries are executed with clear trend confirmation.

  • Uses a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:1.5 and 1:2 to maintain steady equity growth.

  • Applies adaptive money management with controlled but calculated risk exposure for optimal performance.

🔹 Trading Style:

  • Type: Scalping / Trend Following

  • Focus: Major currency pairs with high volatility and low spread.

  • Frequency: Several trades per day depending on market conditions.

  • No martingale, grid, or over-averaging strategies used.

🔹 Note:
This signal is intended for traders who understand the risks and potential of scalping systems with structured money management. The main objective is consistent growth with controlled drawdown through a disciplined and adaptive trading approach.


Aucun avis
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.25 08:28
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 04:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.20 03:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 03:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 03:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 03:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
