- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|10
|BTCUSDm
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|17
|BTCUSDm
|-2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|17K
|BTCUSDm
|-18K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real28" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper
The NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper strategy focuses on trend-following with a high-precision scalping approach. It aims to capture short-term momentum within the dominant market trend using technical confirmation and disciplined risk management.
🔹 Methodology:
-
Trades follow the main market trend on mid-time frames (M15–H1).
-
Scalping entries are executed with clear trend confirmation.
-
Uses a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:1.5 and 1:2 to maintain steady equity growth.
-
Applies adaptive money management with controlled but calculated risk exposure for optimal performance.
🔹 Trading Style:
-
Type: Scalping / Trend Following
-
Focus: Major currency pairs with high volatility and low spread.
-
Frequency: Several trades per day depending on market conditions.
-
No martingale, grid, or over-averaging strategies used.
🔹 Note:
This signal is intended for traders who understand the risks and potential of scalping systems with structured money management. The main objective is consistent growth with controlled drawdown through a disciplined and adaptive trading approach.
