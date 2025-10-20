NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper





The NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper strategy focuses on trend-following with a high-precision scalping approach. It aims to capture short-term momentum within the dominant market trend using technical confirmation and disciplined risk management.

🔹 Methodology:

Trades follow the main market trend on mid-time frames (M15–H1).

Scalping entries are executed with clear trend confirmation.

Uses a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:1.5 and 1:2 to maintain steady equity growth.

Applies adaptive money management with controlled but calculated risk exposure for optimal performance.

🔹 Trading Style:

Type: Scalping / Trend Following

Focus: Major currency pairs with high volatility and low spread.

Frequency: Several trades per day depending on market conditions.

No martingale, grid, or over-averaging strategies used.

🔹 Note:

This signal is intended for traders who understand the risks and potential of scalping systems with structured money management. The main objective is consistent growth with controlled drawdown through a disciplined and adaptive trading approach.



