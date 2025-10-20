- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real28" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper
The NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper strategy focuses on trend-following with a high-precision scalping approach. It aims to capture short-term momentum within the dominant market trend using technical confirmation and disciplined risk management.
🔹 Methodology:
-
Trades follow the main market trend on mid-time frames (M15–H1).
-
Scalping entries are executed with clear trend confirmation.
-
Uses a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:1.5 and 1:2 to maintain steady equity growth.
-
Applies adaptive money management with controlled but calculated risk exposure for optimal performance.
🔹 Trading Style:
-
Type: Scalping / Trend Following
-
Focus: Major currency pairs with high volatility and low spread.
-
Frequency: Several trades per day depending on market conditions.
-
No martingale, grid, or over-averaging strategies used.
🔹 Note:
This signal is intended for traders who understand the risks and potential of scalping systems with structured money management. The main objective is consistent growth with controlled drawdown through a disciplined and adaptive trading approach.