Maulana Rifai

NeoQuantMR27

Maulana Rifai
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real28" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper


The NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper strategy focuses on trend-following with a high-precision scalping approach. It aims to capture short-term momentum within the dominant market trend using technical confirmation and disciplined risk management.

🔹 Methodology:

  • Trades follow the main market trend on mid-time frames (M15–H1).

  • Scalping entries are executed with clear trend confirmation.

  • Uses a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:1.5 and 1:2 to maintain steady equity growth.

  • Applies adaptive money management with controlled but calculated risk exposure for optimal performance.

🔹 Trading Style:

  • Type: Scalping / Trend Following

  • Focus: Major currency pairs with high volatility and low spread.

  • Frequency: Several trades per day depending on market conditions.

  • No martingale, grid, or over-averaging strategies used.

🔹 Note:
This signal is intended for traders who understand the risks and potential of scalping systems with structured money management. The main objective is consistent growth with controlled drawdown through a disciplined and adaptive trading approach.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.20 03:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 03:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 03:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 03:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
